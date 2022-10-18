Canned Salmon Market Size to Reach USD 7.11 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global canned salmon market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Canned salmon is low in saturated fat and an excellent source of protein. It’s also sealed with several vital minerals and vitamins like phosphorus, potassium, selenium, vitamin B, and zinc. The vital omega-3 fatty acids in salmon help to promote scalp health and give hair a glow. Additionally, lacking these nutrients can leads to dull hair and dry scalp. Omega-3 fatty acids also help boost the health of your skin. Canned salmon is an excellent form of calcium, approximately 3.4 ounces of canned salmon includes roughly the same calcium as a glass of skim milk. Consuming canned salmon can aid in getting the required quantity of vitamin D, which is necessary to absorb calcium and support the health of bones and teeth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global canned salmon market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In 2021: Thai Union Group prepares to launch Plant-based products, including non-seafood and seafood, in the Asia Pacific region. A subsidiary of John West Foods Ltd. and Thai Union Group has revealed a Salmon Fridge Pot to attract younger customers and make the tinned salmon variety more relevant to customers.



Market Growth & Trends



Canned salmon is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids, related with multiple health advantages, which include less risk of heart disease, enhanced mental health treatment of inflammatory diseases, and reduced risk of breast cancer. Salmon is filled with protein and low in calories. The canned salmon not only contains a wide variety of nutrients, heart-healthy fats, and taste, but the salmon also produces a good source of protein, indicating the fuller for a long time. Resulting, it could lead to eating lesser calories throughout the day. Research says omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate weight loss and reduce belly fat. There are some fewer known facts about the benefits noted above of consuming canned salmon. Serving canned salmon improves the intake of minerals, particularly selenium and phosphorus content. However, it includes sodium which is essential for keeping the balance of fluids in the body.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the sockeye segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.5% and market revenue of 1.25 billion.



The product type segment is divided into chum salmon, sockeye salmon, coho salmon, and pink salmon. In 2022, the sockeye segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.5% and market revenue of 1.25 billion. Sockeye salmon has the highest omega 3, around 2.6 grams per 100 grams. Thus, just a single serving per week can support lower cholesterol and heart disease risk.



• In 2022, the farmed canned salmon segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.5% and market revenue of 2.39 billion.



The source segment is divided into farmed canned salmon and wild canned salmon. In 2022, the farmed canned salmon segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54.5% and market revenue of 2.39 billion. Wild salmon eat other organisms seen in their natural environment; farmed salmon are provided a processed, high protein, and high-fat diet that makes them bigger. While farmed salmon contains more fat than wild salmon, a significant portion of that fat comes from omega-6 fatty acids.



• In 2022, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.2% and market revenue of 1.19 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into specialty stores, online channels, hypermarket/supermarket, and others. In 2022, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.2% and market revenue of 1.19 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Canned Salmon Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global canned salmon market, with a market share of around 34.17% and 1.50 billion of the market revenue in 2022. Salmon is a popular fish in North America as it has a different taste and a combination of health benefits. Canned salmon is an excellent source of protein, nutrition, and essential elements, like omega-3 fatty acids. Further, prepared canned salmon is heated after being processed and packed in an airtight container.



Key players operating in the global canned salmon market are:



• Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C

• Canada Fishing Company (Canfisco)

• Freedom Foods Group Limited

• Maruha Nichiro Corporation

• Pataya Food Industries

• Peter Pan Seafoods

• Princes Group Limited

• Safcol Co-op Limited

• Tassal Group Limited

• Thai Union Group Public Company Limited



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global canned salmon market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Canned Salmon Market by Product Type:



• Chum salmon

• Sockeye Salmon

• Coho Salmon

• Pink Salmon



Global Canned Salmon Market by Source:



• Farmed Canned Salmon

• Wild Canned Salmon



Global Canned Salmon Market by Distribution Channel:



• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online



