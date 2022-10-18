New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Scales Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379603/?utm_source=GNW

Global Patient Scales Market to Reach $77.6 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Scales estimated at US$60.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floor Scales, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infant & Baby Scales segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Patient Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Chair Scales Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Chair Scales segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Algen Scale Corp.

Detecto Scale Company

Doran Scales Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Pelstar, LLC

seca GmbH & Co. Kg.

SR Instruments Inc.

Tanita Corporation

Wedderburn

Welch Allyn Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Analysis by Segment

Recent Market Activity

Scales - A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

Patient Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Algen Scale Corp. (USA)

Detecto Scale Company (USA)

Doran Scales, Inc. (USA)

Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)

Pelstar, LLC (USA)

seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

SR Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Tanita Corporation (Japan)

Wedderburn (Australia)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales - Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective PorTable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology

Improvements

Bariatric Scales - A Testimony to Technological Advancements in

Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to

Enthrall Customers

Patient Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Protection from Nosocomial Infections - A New Dimension to

Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments;

Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of

Chronic Diseases to Buoy Demand

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces

Momentum in the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

