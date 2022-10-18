New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205333/?utm_source=GNW
Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Self-Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
ACON Laboratories, Inc.
AgaMatrix, Inc.
Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
ARKRAY, Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Beurer GmbH
Dexcom, Inc.
GlySens Inc.
LifeScan, Inc.
Medtronic plc
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Roche Diagnostics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
Terumo Corporation
Trividia Health, Inc.
Ypsomed Holding AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient
Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the
Years: An Evolutionary Scan
Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features
in Each Period
Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide:
Foundation for Market Growth
Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally
Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing
Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Glucose Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and
Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain,
Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries
Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring
Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong
Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
Myriad Benefits of CGMs
CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems
Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to
Dominate Sales
Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment
Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood
Glucose Monitoring Systems
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in
Demand
Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of
Hope
Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering
Huge Untapped Potential
Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health
Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring
Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to
Cardiovascular Complications
Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population
Benefit Market Expansion
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling
the Market Potential
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM
Devices
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
K?Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable
The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care
DIABNEXT® CLIPSULIN®: World?s First A.I Tool for Diabetes
e-mosquito CGM Device
FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform
The New Handheld RL-BGM Device
TOUCH TG
Pocket-Sized Gadgets
Digital Contact Lenses
Gamification
Leveraging Big Data
Digital Tattoos
OneTouch® Verio Flex® Monitoring System
Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose
Monitoring
The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic
Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing
Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose
Monitoring
EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring
Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit
Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology
GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose
Levels
ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes &
Prediabetes
NoStrip? Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips
Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems
Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices
Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027
What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
