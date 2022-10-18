New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205333/?utm_source=GNW

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Self-Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

GlySens Inc.

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient

Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the

Years: An Evolutionary Scan

Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features

in Each Period

Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide:

Foundation for Market Growth

Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing

Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Glucose Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and

Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain,

Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries

Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring

Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong

Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices

Myriad Benefits of CGMs

CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption

Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems

Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to

Dominate Sales

Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment

Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood

Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in

Demand

Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems

Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of

Hope

Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering

Huge Untapped Potential

Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health

Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to

Cardiovascular Complications

Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population

Benefit Market Expansion

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling

the Market Potential

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM

Devices

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

K?Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable

The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care

DIABNEXT® CLIPSULIN®: World?s First A.I Tool for Diabetes

e-mosquito CGM Device

FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform

The New Handheld RL-BGM Device

TOUCH TG

Pocket-Sized Gadgets

Digital Contact Lenses

Gamification

Leveraging Big Data

Digital Tattoos

OneTouch® Verio Flex® Monitoring System

Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose

Monitoring

The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic

Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing

Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose

Monitoring

EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring

Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit

Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology

GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose

Levels

ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes &

Prediabetes

NoStrip? Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips

Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems

Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices



