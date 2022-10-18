The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Projected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, innovation and technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments. However stringent regulatory framework and the shortage of surgeons are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The electrosurgical instruments segment holds the largest share in the electrosurgical market in 2021.

The electrosurgical market is segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems on the basis of product type. The electrosurgical instruments segment holds the largest share of the electrosurgical market in 2021.

The bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during 2022-2027.

The electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into bipolar and monopolar based on the electrode used. In 2021, the bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the advantages of bipolar instruments, such as user-friendly interface, easy handling, reduced chances of infection, and faster patient recovery.

Advanced vessel-sealing instruments holds the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2021.

The electrosurgery market is segmented into advanced vessel-sealing instruments and bipolar forceps based on the type. The advanced vessel-sealing instruments segment accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the bipolar electrosurgical instruments market in 2021. This can be attributed to the high sales price of advanced vessel-sealing instruments as compared to bipolar forceps.

North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2021.

The electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa based on the region type. North America holds the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of electrosurgery procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the growing adoption of technologically advanced surgical equipment, and the increasing number of cosmetic and bariatric surgeries, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Electrosurgery Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Electrosurgery Market

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Electrosurgery Market, by Product and Country (2021)

4.4 Electrosurgery Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.5 Electrosurgery Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Innovation and Technological Advancements in Electrosurgical Instruments

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Hospitals Coupled with Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.5 Shifting Preference Toward Outpatient Surgeries in Developed Regions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks Associated with Electrosurgical Procedures

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2.3 Shortage of Surgeons

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments

5.2.3.3 Expected Increase in Number of Cosmetic and Bariatric Procedures due to Growing Obesity Prevalence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Toxic Fumes Produced During Surgical Procedures

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 New Product Launches and Strategic Collaborations

6.1.2 Invention of Smoke Evacuation Pencils

6.1.3 Robotic Surgeries

6.2 Ecosystem/Market Map

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.3.1 Pricing Analysis, by Product

6.3.2 Pricing Analysis, by Key Player

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.4.1 Patent Publication Trends for Electrosurgery

6.4.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Supply Chain Analysis

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.8.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6.8.2 Buying Criteria

6.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

6.10 Trends and Disruptions Affecting Customers' Businesses

6.11 Regulatory Landscape

6.12 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.13 Trade Analysis

6.14 COVID-19 Impact on Electrosurgery Market

7 Electrosurgery Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrosurgical Instruments

7.2.1 Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

7.2.1.1 Advanced Vessel-Sealing Instruments

7.2.1.1.1 Advanced Vessel-Sealing Instruments Segment to Dominate Bipolar Instruments Market

7.2.1.2 Bipolar Forceps

7.2.1.2.1 Rising Number of Cosmetic Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2 Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

7.2.2.1 Electrosurgical Pencils

7.2.2.1.1 Electrosurgical Pencils Segment to Dominate Monopolar Instruments Market

7.2.2.2 Electrosurgical Electrodes

7.2.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2.3 Suction Coagulators

7.2.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ent Surgical Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2.4 Monopolar Forceps

7.2.2.4.1 Introduction of Non-Stick Monopolar Forceps to Drive Segment Growth

7.3 Electrosurgical Generators

7.3.1 Technological Advancements in Electrosurgical Generators Have Reduced Incidence of Thermal Injuries

7.4 Electrosurgical Accessories

7.4.1 Patient Return Electrodes

7.4.1.1 Patient Return Electrodes Segment to Dominate Electrosurgery Accessories Market

7.4.2 Cords, Cables, and Adapters

7.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Electrosurgical Instruments Driving Demand for These Accessories

7.4.3 Other Electrosurgical Accessories

7.5 Smoke Evacuation Systems

7.5.1 High Risk of Fire and Explosion, Contamination, and Electric Malfunction to Limit Segment Growth

8 Electrosurgery Market, by Surgery Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Surgery

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries to Drive Segment Growth

8.3 Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

8.3.1 Advantages Offered by Electrosurgery in Ob/Gyn Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

8.4 Orthopedic Surgery

8.4.1 Orthopedic Surgery Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

8.5 Cardiovascular Surgery

8.5.1 Electrosurgery Offers Benefits Such as Precise Cuts with Limited Blood Loss in Cardiovascular Surgery

8.6 Oncological Surgery

8.6.1 Growing Demand for Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy to Affect Segment Growth

8.7 Cosmetic Surgery

8.7.1 Risk of Electrosurgical Burns to Hinder Segment Growth

8.8 Urological Surgery

8.8.1 Rising Incidence of Kidney and Urological Diseases to Drive Segment Growth

8.9 Neurosurgery

8.9.1 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Neurological Disorders to Drive Segment Growth

8.10 Other Surgeries

9 Electrosurgery Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals, Clinics, and Ablation Centers

9.2.1 Hospitals, Clinics, and Ablation Centers Accounted for Largest Share of Market in 2021

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Segment Growth

9.4 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

9.4.1 Budgetary Restrictions are Limiting Adoption of High-End Electrosurgery Products Among Researchers

10 Electrosurgery Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Company Footprint

11.9 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

11.9.1 Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

11.9.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Medtronic plc

12.1.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

12.1.2.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Olympus Corporation

12.1.4 Conmed Corporation

12.1.5 B. Braun Melsungen

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Boston Scientific

12.2.2 Smith & Nephew plc

12.2.3 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

12.2.4 Kls Martin

12.2.5 Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

12.2.6 The Cooper Companies, Inc.

12.2.7 Kirwan Surgical Products LLC

12.2.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.2.9 Utah Medical Products, Inc.

12.2.10 Encision, Inc.

12.2.11 Stryker Corporation

12.2.12 Meyer-Haake GmbH Medical Innovations

12.2.13 Surgical Holdings

12.2.14 I. C. Medical, Inc.

12.2.15 Symmetry Surgical Inc.

12.2.16 Applied Medical Resources Corporation

13 Appendix

