Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Viscosupplements segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Viscoelastics Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Viscoelastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$486.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$646.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -
Alcon Laboratories Inc.
Allergan plc
Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Collagen Solutions Plc
Galderma S.A.
Lifecore Biomedical LLC
Sanofi US
Seikagaku Corporation
Teijin Pharma Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
Recent Market Activity
Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials
Collagen-Based Biomaterials
Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials
Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
A Glance at Select HA-Based Products
Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)
Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)
Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)
Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)
Sanofi US (US)
Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)
Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role
in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy
Option for Osteoarthritis
Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum
Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids
Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation
Competitive Scenario
Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market
Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options
Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve
Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts
Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals
Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant
Products
Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications
Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Aging Global Population
Increasing Life Expectancy
Issues and Threats
Shortage of Biomaterials
Lack of Adequate Reimbursements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
