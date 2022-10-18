Avicanna Introduces a New Medical Cannabis Education Online Portal, “Avicenna Academy” for Health Care Professionals

The education portal provides modules, case studies and other resources related to medical cannabis for Health Care Professionals



Established with the support of experts in the fields of pain management, neurology, and dermatology, the portal is designed to address potential gaps in knowledge and training related to the potential use of cannabis in a medical context

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has launched its medical cannabis education portal, ”Avicenna Academy”, a no-cost resource and medical education portal for Health Care Professionals (“HCPs”). The medical education portal is designed to support HCPs through education and practical information with respect to the potential use of medical cannabis, with a view towards expanding access as well as measuring patient outcomes.

Avicenna Academy https://avicenna-academy.teachable.com

The Avicenna Academy is designed to address the potential gaps in understanding cannabinoid-based products while making available resources and information which may be tools for the medical community. Towards that goal, Avicanna’s medical team has combined its research and development expertise with cannabinoid formulations utilizing advanced drug delivery systems. Practical experience in delivering RHO PhytoTM medical cannabis products through established medical portals, pharmacies, major hospitals both in Canada and international markets has allowed Avicanna to develop various educational resources such as downloadable guides, online modules, and access to discussions with key opinion leaders across a range of medical specialities.

The portal currently includes a range of resources including HCP guidelines and supporting information regarding medical authorization documentation for patients in Canada.

The preliminary set of modules cover a range of topics including:

The history of medical cannabis use

The endocannabinoid system

Potential therapeutic targets

The current state of evidence

Dosing and titration overview

Case studies and practical use

The Avicenna Academy looks towards expanding offerings in the portal that are reflective of on-going research in the field. Access to the Avicenna Academy will be offered at no cost for HCPs to support necessary education and training. The company is actively collaborating with the medical community to improve this current initiative and is also working toward building indication-specific modules in collaboration with Canadian and international key opinion leaders and experts in their respective fields.

“We are excited about the launch of this Platform as a resource that facilitates information and education to potentially improve patient outcomes and foster further collaboration with the medical community,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO, Avicanna Inc.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

