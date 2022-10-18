MetaWorks Joins the Metaverse Standards Forum as Principal Member

MetaWorks will assist in promoting interoperability standards for an open metaverse

Fairfield, CA., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce it has joined the Metaverse Standards Forum , a metaverse industry organization, as a Principal Member.

The Metaverse Standards Forum brings together leading standards organizations and companies for industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse. Hosted by Khronos Group, the forum’s founding members include Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Adobe, Alibaba, Epic Games, Unity, the World Web Consortium, and the XR Association (XRA).

MetaWorks builds interoperable metaverse environments, applications, and solutions for various industries focusing on brand engagement, community development, and transaction generation. As a Principal Member, MetaWorks will work to assist in Forum oversight and help promote the standardization of the metaverse through pragmatic, action-based projects.

“Building trust and learning how to work together is the key to ensuring the metaverse succeeds,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “Our company is proud to join thousands of other organizations in resolving the limitations of the metaverse ecosystem and creating a foundation for an open system for a better future.”

