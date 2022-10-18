Pharma sector to boost the Micropump Market to Reach US$ 10 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 19% between the forecast period 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The micropump market was worth US$ 1.6 Bn in the year 2021 and is expected to witness US$ 10 Bn by the year 2032 at a whopping CAGR of 19% between 2022 and 2032.



The major application areas of micropump include life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and point-of-care testing. The healthcare vertical is increasingly into micropumps due to usage in transportation of low fluids from one place to the other, and – not to forget – mixing petite quantities of fluids. Also, micropumps are being used in the medical devices that help in administering proper dosage of medications to patient.

Micropumps are also being used in the home care devices due to rapid adoption of clinical tests. For instance – micropump is used in infusion therapy for treating cancer patients. Increasing awareness amongst end-users regarding importance of drugs’ controlled delivery in biochemical research coupled with prevalent chronic and fatal diseases is a catalyst to the micropump market.

Mechanical micropumps rule the market. This could be reasoned with using mechanical micropumps in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems). MEMS are used in the drug delivery system vehicles, which are easy to operate, cheap, and capable of tracking diseases, and also providing fast detection, so as to facilitate quick delivery of machines. Mechanical micropumps constitute moving parts such as micro-valve membranes or actuation or flaps. On the other hand, non-mechanical micropumps do have limitations like actuation mechanisms that interfere with pumping liquids and usage of low conductivity fluids. Growing biomedical applications like ‘Lab-on-Chip (LoC)’, POCT, and micro-total analysis systems are expected to revolutionize the market’s growth. LoC technology’s applications include advanced biological sample processing, analysis, and manipulation.

High precision micropumps are useful in delivery of insulin for the diabetic patients and for chemotherapy with drug dosing for cancer-affected patients. However, the fact that micropump may face problems due to surface chemistry at the time of manufacturing can’t be ignored. It actually poses a challenge to micropump market. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Micropump Market’.

Key Takeaways from Micropump Market



North America holds more than 40% of the market share. This could be attributed to higher purchasing power of the US citizens, robust support from the government regarding quality healthcare, presence of top-notch infrastructure for laboratory and clinical research, and higher adoption of various technologically advanced products.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the micropump market due to upgradation in healthcare infrastructure all across India and China. Singapore and Malaysia are already doing good with respect to medical tourism.

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share with countries like Belgium, The Netherlands, and Denmark being at the forefront.





“Micropumps have evolved since the last few years through numerous techniques through advancements in electronic and digital capabilities”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Micropumps

Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH, in January 2022, tabled mp6 series. They comprise mp6-Liq, mp6-gas+, and mp6-gas.

Sensile Medical AG (Gerresheimer’s subsidiary), September 2018, received EU certification. One of the European companies achieved CE declaration of conformity for micro-rotary pump used for treating advanced Parkinson’s disease.

TTP Ventus, in June 2019, launched the LT series for serving applications while demanding operational life requirements all across medical, life science, environmental, and industrial sectors.

Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd., after successfully testing shear-sensitive and pumping live cells fluids, released the high-end micropump head series. They were named ‘Masterflex L/S Cytoflow Pump head”.

Biochem Fluidics, in July 2017, released Maestro ULTRA piston pump, Perialistic Pumps, Opus Rocker Valves.

Backtrace has its Dolomite Bio, which is known for specialization in microfluidic droplet applications that offer individual modules and microfluidic systems, reagents, and control software for applications pertaining to cell biology.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, in October 2020, came up with Point-of-Care Technologies Research Network for driving development of the point-of-care technologies.

Medtronic, in March 2022, tabled MiniMed 780 G systems all across India.

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the micropump market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (mechanical micropump (piezoelectric micropump and peristaltic micropump) and others), by application (drug delivery, in-vitro diagnostics, medical devices, and others), and by end-user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and academic research institutes).

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Mechanical Micropump Piezoelectric Micropump Peristaltic Micropump

Others

By Application:

Drug Delivery

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Medical Devices

Others

By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Academic & Research Institutes





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





