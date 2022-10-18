New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach $399.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings estimated at US$257.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$399.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$159.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Metal Flanges & Unions Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Metal Flanges & Unions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$26.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 273 Featured) -
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
Aliaxis Group SA/NV
Amanco
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company
Arcelor Mittal
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
Eaton Hydraulics Group
Europipe GmbH
EVRAZ North America
Forterra, Inc.
Georg Fischer Ltd.
GF Piping Systems Ltd.
Hancor Inc.
Ipex Inc.
Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
Nibco Inc.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Performance Pipe
Pipelife International GmbH
Techint Group
Tenaris SA
Tessenderlo Group
Tigre SA
TMK Group
United States Steel Corporation
Uponor Corp.
Wavin Holding B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Developing Regions to Energize Growth
Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments
Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:
A Primary Growth Driver
Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand
Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hancor, Inc. (USA)
Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
Ipex, Inc. (Canada)
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)
Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)
Performance Pipe (USA)
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)
Europipe GmbH (Germany)
EVRAZ North America (USA)
Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)
GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)
Forterra, Inc. (USA)
JM Eagle? (USA)
Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Amanco (Brazil)
Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Nibco, Inc. (USA)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
NAPCO (USA)
PAO TMK (Russia)
Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
Techint Group (Italy)
Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)
Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
Tigre SA (Brazil)
Uponor Corp. (Finland)
United States Steel Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category
A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their
Applications
OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth
High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects
Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging
Environments
Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand
A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently
Launched Pipeline Projects
Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage
Applications
Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base
Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials
Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities
Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise
Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities
PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth
Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market
Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities
Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
RFP Pipes Gain Ground
Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead
Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes
and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Flanges & Unions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal Flanges & Unions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Flanges & Unions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Couplings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Couplings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes
and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal
Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes
and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal
Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel,
PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal
Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel,
PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: India Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel,
PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment -
Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete,
Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal
Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pipes
and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel,
PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and
Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions,
Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene,
Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Product Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC,
Metal Flanges & Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic
Couplings and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings by Product Segment - Steel, PVC, Metal Flanges &
Unions, Polyethylene, Concrete, Hydraulic Couplings and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach $399.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW