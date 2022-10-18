New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098404/?utm_source=GNW
Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market to Reach $31.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Genetic Predisposition Segment to Record 11% CAGR
In the global Genetic Predisposition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Abbott Molecular
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMérieux
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
Luminex Corporation
QIAGEN N.V.
Siemens Healthineers
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
What are DNA-Probes?
Recent Market Activity
DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude
DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications
DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
The United States: Unraveling the Country?s Edge in DNA-based
Diagnostics
Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics
Market
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Decoding the Genetic Puzzle
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell
Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled
Roche’s Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame
DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan
Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005
Market Opportunities
DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
bioMérieux (France)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
Luminex Corporation (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
World’s Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA
Probes Based Diagnostics
AIDS: A Global Epidemic
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for
Market Growth
Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"
Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents
Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics
DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis
Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Market to Reach $31.4 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
