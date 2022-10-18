New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053026/?utm_source=GNW

Global Construction Equipment Market to Reach $270.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Equipment estimated at US$175.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Earthmoving Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$131.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Material Handling Equipment & Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Construction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Concrete Equipment Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Concrete Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured) -

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

JLG Industries Inc.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Liebherr Group

Lonking Holdings Limited

Manitou Group

Sandvik AB

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Construction Equipment - A Key Industry

Recent Market Activity

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features

Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and

Efficiency

Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines

Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of

Electric-Powered Machinery

Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery

Backhoe Evolution

Controlled Demolition Gain Ground

Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers

Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products

Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base

Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise

Focus Grows on Customer Services

Construction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Volvo (publ) (Sweden)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Co. (USA)

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)

JLG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Lonking Holdings Limited (China)

Manitou Group (France)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Sany Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Terex Corporation (USA)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co.,

Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for

Construction Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Earthmoving Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Earthmoving Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Earthmoving Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Handling Equipment & Cranes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Concrete Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Concrete Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Construction Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: India Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: India 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type -

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type -

Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes,

Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Construction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material

Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Construction

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction Equipment by Equipment Type - Earthmoving

Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete

Equipment and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Construction Equipment by

Equipment Type - Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling

Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment and Other Equipment

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



