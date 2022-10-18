$24.5 Billion Worldwide Physiotherapy Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Johari Digital, Life Care Systems, Mectronic Medicale and Mettler Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Cryotherapy, Laser Therapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories) Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Cardiovascular) End User (Hospital) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2027 from USD 18.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population and obese populations, increasing chronic diseases, increasing demand for rehabilitation care, and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease are the key driving factors in the market. However, the shortage of skilled personnel and the presence of alternative therapies such as acupuncture hampers the market growth.

Electrotherapy equipment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the equipment segment of physiotherapy equipment market by product in 2021

Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into equipment and accessories. The equipment is further segmented into electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, exercise therapy equipment, heat therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, continuous passive motion therapy equipment, shockwave therapy equipment, laser therapy equipment, magnetic pressure therapy equipment, traction therapy, and other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy).

In 2021, the electrotherapy equipment segment accounted for the largest and fastest growing segment in the equipment segment. The large share of this electrotherapy equipment can primarily be attributed to their increasing use in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Additionally, these devices are easily available over the counter and indicated for muscle toning purposes.

Musculoskeletal applications segment is the largest application segment in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021

Based on application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (including sports and palliative care).

Musculoskeletal applications dominates the application segment of physiotherapy equipment market. Patients with musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the largest patient population group treated by physiotherapists. Additionally, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide. Increasing demand for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders is driving the revenue growth in this segment.

Physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers segment is the largest end user segment in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021

Based on end users, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers, hospitals, home care settings, physician offices, and other end users (community health centers and elderly care facilities). In 2021, physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers dominated the end users segment.

The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and brain stroke that can lead to various disabilities, as well as the increasing incidence of sports injuries are driving the demand for assistive care across physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers.

Europe leads the physiotherapy equipment market by region

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global physiotherapy equipment market. Majority of established players are based in Europe. Furthermore, rising geriatric population is contributing to increase in chronic disease and musculoskeletal disorders in the region, which is driving the demand for physiotherapies in Europe.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare expenditures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by End-user and Country (2021)

4.3 Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Physiotherapy Equipment Market (2022-2027)

4.5 Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Rehabilitative Care

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unstable Reimbursement Scenario for Physiotherapy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Technological Advancements

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

5.2.4.2 Alternative Therapies Such as Acupuncture

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Integration of IoT in Physiotherapy Equipment

6.2.2 Technological Advancements in Physiotherapy Equipment

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India

6.3.4 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.4 Key Conferences and Events

6.5 Ecosystem Analysis

6.6 Value Chain Analysis

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.8.1 Patent Publication Trends for Physiotherapy Equipment

6.8.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Patents in Physiotherapy Equipment Market

6.9 Technology Analysis

6.10 COVID-19 Impact on Physiotherapy Equipment Market

6.11 Trade Analysis

6.12 Pricing Analysis

6.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Equipment

7.2.1 Electrotherapy Equipment

7.2.1.1 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation and Therapeutic Electrical Stimulation to be Used in Rehabilitation Settings

7.2.2 Ultrasound Equipment

7.2.2.1 Ultrasound Equipment to Have Major Applications in Connective Tissue Therapies

7.2.3 Exercise Therapy Equipment

7.2.3.1 Awareness of Advantages of Therapeutic Exercises to Drive Segment

7.2.4 Heat Therapy Equipment

7.2.4.1 Heat Therapy to Relax and Soothe Muscles by Healing Damaged Tissues

7.2.5 Cryotherapy Equipment

7.2.5.1 Rising Popularity of Wellness and Fitness to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

7.2.6 Combination Therapy Equipment

7.2.6.1 Wide Application of Combination Therapy to Drive Segment

7.2.7 Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment

7.2.7.1 Increasing Number of Reconstructive Joint Surgeries to Drive Segment

7.2.8 Shockwave Therapy Equipment

7.2.8.1 Fast Pain Relief and Mobility Restoration to Propel Segment

7.2.9 Laser Therapy Equipment

7.2.9.1 Light Therapy to be Versatile Tool for Physical Therapy

7.2.10 Traction Therapy Equipment

7.2.10.1 Growing Cases of Non-Traumatic Spinal Cord Injuries to Drive Segment

7.2.11 Magnetic Pressure Therapy Equipment

7.2.11.1 Therapeutic Effectiveness of Magnetotherapy to be Lower Than Other Physical Therapies

7.2.12 Other Physiotherapy Equipment

7.3 Accessories

7.3.1 Physiotherapy Furniture

7.3.2 Other Accessories

8 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Musculoskeletal Applications

8.2.1 Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Neurological Applications

8.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Segment Growth

8.4 Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

8.4.1 Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications to be First Recognized Clinical Specialty

8.5 Pediatric Applications

8.5.1 Pediatric Physiotherapy to Promote Activity and Participation in Everyday Routines

8.6 Gynecological Applications

8.6.1 Gynecological Applications to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

8.7 Other Applications

9 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centers

9.2.1 Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries and Disabilities to Support Segment Growth

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Growing Patient Volumes at Hospitals to Support Market Growth

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Care to Drive Segment

9.5 Physician Offices

9.5.1 Physician Offices to Offer Preventive Care Facilities Without Hospitalization

9.6 Other End-users

9.6.1 Growing Popularity of Wellness and Fitness to Provide Growth Opportunities

10 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.3 Market Ranking Analysis

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Dynamic Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Responsive Companies

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Product Launches/Upgrades

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Colfax Corp.

12.1.2 Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH

12.1.3 Zynex, Inc.

12.1.4 Performance Health (Subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners)

12.1.5 Ito Co., Ltd.

12.1.6 Dynatronics Corporation

12.1.7 Btl Industries Inc.

12.1.8 Enraf-Nonius B.V.

12.1.9 Ems Physio Ltd.

12.1.10 Mectronic Medicale

12.1.11 Whitehall Manufacturing

12.1.12 Richmar (Subsidiary of Compass Health Brands)

12.1.13 Life Care Systems

12.1.14 Storz Medical Ag

12.1.15 Mettler Electronics Corp.

12.1.16 Algeos

12.1.17 Gymna International

12.1.18 Hms Medical Systems

12.1.19 Astar

12.1.20 Embitron S.R.O. (A Certicon Group Company)

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Proxomed

12.2.2 Tecnobody

12.2.3 Coolsystems, Inc.

12.2.4 Johari Digital

12.2.5 Powermedic

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkugmp

