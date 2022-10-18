Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights 2022 Top Agents of Quarter 3

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate is the top rated real estate agency in South Carolina, and one of the top real estate brokerages in the nation. Jeff Cook and the entire team at JCRE wishes to recognize the Top Agents of 2022 Quarter 3.

Top Team: Weedo Group - 20 closed

Buyer Agent: Susan Chamlee - 14 Transactions with $6.39M

Selling Agent: Clayton Hall with 8 closed

Rising Star: Kathleen Cannavaro with 6 closed

Learn more about these top agents below:

Weedo Team

Amy Weedo has two years in Florida real estate and four years with the Jeff Cook Real Estate team. Her talented team encompasses every aspect of the word “team.” Individuals and resources are leveraged to provide the ultimate level of support for all her agents, and this results in premier customer service to clients and local businesses. Email Amy here or call (843) 829-4548.

Susan Chamlee

Susan hails from Rockingham, NC, has been married for 21 years, and has two children. Her son is in the U.S. Air Force and her daughter is a senior in high school. Susan has served 120 families in her five years in real estate. She celebrates the culture at Jeff Cook Real Estate, where every agent’s success is celebrated and recognized. Her biggest accomplishment in real estate is helping clients reach what they thought were unattainable goals. Email Susan here or call (843) 960-3249.

Clayton Hall

Clayton is from Vero Beach, FL and is a graduate of Florida State University. He and his wife Whitney both are part of the Jeff Cook Real Estate team. They are the proud parents of a new baby girl. Clayton has been with JCRE since 2017 and earned the Realtor of Distinction Silver Circle Award in 2021 with $9 million in sales. He attributes his success to the extensive training and positive culture at JCRE. Email Clayton here or call (843) 396-3773.

Kathleen Cannavaro

Kathleen is a graduate of the College of Charleston in SC and invested 10 years in educating middle school students. She has also owned and operated her own fitness franchise for 15 years before entering real estate with JCRE in 2021. She values the positive culture and the many opportunities for growth through JCRE. Kathleen’s most celebrated real estate experience is helping a 75-year-old, deaf, 1st time home buyer and his non-verbal, legally blind wife buy a house. Now that requires outstanding customer service! Email Kathleen here or call (843) 483-5995.



