Fortran Corporation Announces Successful Completion of 21 North Carolina School Technology Upgrades

Conover, NC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN), an emerging telecommunications technology systems integrator, is pleased to announce that our subsidiary, B and L Telephone, has been busy this summer upgrading the capabilities of twenty-one (21) schools in three Western North Carolina counties.



“These upgrades will greatly enhance the abilities of these 21 schools to provide services to their students and faculty,” stated Fortran President & CEO Glenn Withers.

School projects require the work to be done during the summer to minimize interruptions to the educational process. B and L employees stepped up and completed these upgrades on time and on schedule while maintaining our normal relationship with our other customers.



About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services. Fortran’s subsidiary companies include Comconexx, LLC, M & B Communication, LLC, B and L Telephone, and Fortran Communications.

Each of our subsidiary companies is in the process of converting their historical and traditional telecom business models to a TaaS model. With our subsidiaries’ ability to offer these modern telecommunication technologies, we believe that companies and organizations requiring upgrades, expansion, or replacement of existing equipment will be able to realize significant savings compared to aging copper or wired digital infrastructures.

Companies can now integrate their voice platform with data network technology to improve collaboration and usability. Our subsidiary companies offer one-stop service and products to provide organizations with the very best in both value and quality for communications and data network services.