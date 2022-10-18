ProPhase Labs to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference

GARDEN CITY, NY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company, today announced it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York.



ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus will be presenting at 11:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_84407/conference_register.html

Event: The ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (Eastern Time)

Location: In-person at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Cir, New York, NY.

One-on-one investor meetings will also be held throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/prph/1689964

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company. The Company seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers, as it builds a genomics database to be used for further research. The Company provides traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. The Company also operates a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing subsidiary and offers the TK Supplements line of dietary supplements, which are distributed in food, drug and mass stores throughout the country.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. The Company has announced plans for the expansion of the lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The Company currently offers Nebula Genomics whole genome sequencing products direct-to-consumers online, with plans to sell in food, drug and mass (FDM) stores and to provide testing for universities conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed for the licensing, development and commercialization of novel drugs and compounds beginning with Equivir and Equivir G and two small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors, Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2, with plans to pursue development and commercialization of LB-1 as a cancer co-therapy.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Pharmaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com