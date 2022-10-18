Astera Labs Takes CXL from Promise to Reality with Real Silicon on Customer Platforms at OCP Global Summit 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced its showcase of Compute Express LinkTM (CXLTM) innovation at OCP Global Summit in Booth B11. Astera Labs will demonstrate how data center operators can improve performance and reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) with its CXL, PCIe® 5.0, and Ethernet Connectivity solutions.



“Astera Labs has officially moved CXL beyond promise to reality with real silicon running real workloads on real customer platforms that are ready for real-world deployment,” said Sanjay Gajendra, CBO, Astera Labs. “We are excited to join OCP Global Summit with our partners as we innovate together to display the performance capabilities of our Leo Memory Connectivity Platform and Aries Smart Retimers that are solving memory and data connectivity bottlenecks in the data center today.”

Astera Labs’ Leo Memory Connectivity Platform for CXL 1.1 and 2.0 is in pre-production sampling with strategic partners and customers and it is ready for deployment in cloud servers. Aries PCIe 5.0/CXL Smart Retimers are the industry’s most broadly deployed retimers and they have passed rigorous interoperability testing with all major PCIe endpoints, allowing customers to reduce development time and effort.

See CXL in action – Demonstration of Astera Labs’ Leo Memory Connectivity Platform running real workloads, ready for real-world deployment.

See the industry’s first CXL memory pooling solution to reduce memory stranding, optimize memory utilization and reduce TCO for cloud servers. This demo will show how memory pooling can be deployed today with Leo and CXL 1.1-capable 4 th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors.

See Aries Smart Retimers in action to extend reach and enable complex system topologies.

Discover how Aries Smart Retimers enable longer PCIe 5.0 and CXL signal reach, enabling its ecosystem partners to unlock the potential of heterogeneous infrastructure. The retimers support out-of-box connectivity for AI workloads with advanced diagnostics features and easy-to-use SDKs.

See the Cloud-Scale Interop Zone that showcases Aries Smart Retimers interoperability with all major PCIe root complexes and endpoints.

See the latest Taurus Smart Cable Modules™ in action for 800G/400G/200G solutions.

Learn how the latest Taurus Smart Cable Module portfolio enables cost-effective solutions for Ethernet rack connectivity. Overcome reach, signal integrity and bandwidth utilization issues for 800G/400G/200G switch-to-switch and switch-to-server applications, all with the Astera Labs built-in advanced fleet management and deep diagnostic capabilities.



Hear from Astera Labs’ CXL memory connectivity experts.

Join the Expo Hall Talk on October 19 at 3pm for “Compute Express Link: From Promise to #RealUseCases” with Ahmad Danesh, Senior Director, Product Management, Astera Labs.

with Ahmad Danesh, Senior Director, Product Management, Astera Labs. Join the CXL Forum on October 20 at 8:40am for “Memory Pooling and Emerging Architectures for Efficient Memory Utilization using CXL 2.0/3.0” with Ahmad Danesh, Astera Labs, Dan Ernst, Microsoft, and Siamak Tavallaei, Google.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc. is a leader in purpose-built data and memory connectivity solutions to remove performance bottlenecks throughout the data center. With locations worldwide, the company’s silicon, software, and system-level connectivity solutions help realize the vision of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Cloud through CXL™, PCIe®, and Ethernet technologies. For more information about Astera Labs including open positions, visit www.AsteraLabs.com.

Intel® and Xeon® are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation.

