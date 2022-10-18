Bombardier to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre on Oct. 31, Latest Jewel in Worldwide Services and Support Expansion

English French

Located at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, new service centre an important hub for Bombardier business aircraft customers in U.S. and Latin America

Dynamic 300,000 sq. ft. service facility provides quick and efficient maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for all Bombardier business aircraft

Bombardier currently hiring maintenance technicians across its service network to support significant worldwide expansion



MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that it will officially inaugurate its newest, state-of-the-art service centre in the U.S., located at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Bombardier’s Leadership team, customers, VIP guests and members of the media will be invited to attend the ceremony on Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami.

Once fully operational, the new 300,000 square foot facility will more than quadruple Bombardier’s current maintenance footprint in Florida and allow the company to transfer its service centre operations from Fort Lauderdale to the new one-of-a-kind customer service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF), located close to Miami’s bustling business district.

The new facility will be fully equipped to perform extensive and complete full-service scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, including paint enhancement services, to help reduce aircraft downtime. It will be fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, aircraft modifications, avionics installations, and Aircraft on Ground Support (AOG) for Bombardier’s business aircraft fleet of Learjet, Challenger, and Global aircraft.

“The Miami Opa-Locka Service Centre brings essential, specialized services for our customers, enabling us to continue to deliver the service excellence they have come to expect from Bombardier,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Our new facility in Miami will serve as an important gateway for our U.S. based and Latin American customers and will provide significant benefits, including improved aircraft turnarounds, greater convenience and OEM peace of mind to Bombardier’s growing customer base here.”

Bombardier is also currently hiring additional maintenance technicians across its entire service network to support its recent expansions. Technicians will receive Bombardier’s Type Training Course for Mechanical and Avionics certification to provide maintenance services at all 10 Bombardier’s service centres worldwide, including its newly expanded facilities in London Biggin Hill and Singapore, as well as its new facility in Melbourne, Australia. Bombardier’s Service Centre Network currently has openings for a variety of technical and professional roles. For more information and to apply, visit careers.bombardier.com.

The new Miami-Opa Locka Service Centre aptly illustrates Bombardier’s comprehensive global customer service commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today. With its recent service centre expansions in Singapore, London Biggin Hill, and new facilities both in Miami and in Melbourne, Australia, Bombardier has added close to one million sq. ft. of new service capacity to its worldwide aftermarket network.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Matthew Nicholls

Sr. Public Affairs and Communications Advisor

Bombardier

+1 514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com