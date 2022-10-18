Spirax Sarco adds Steam-Tight PEEK seats to Spira-trol Quick Ship line of control valves

Blythewood, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco US announces the addition of Steam-Tight PEEK seats to its Spira-trol™ line of modular control valves, which ship in four days or less through the company’s Quick Ship program. The valves leave the factory preconfigured for the intended application, simplifying installation and minimizing customer downtime.

“Leaking steam has a huge impact on customers’ processes and profits. Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight targets the source of the problem, eliminating leaking steam control valves from the plant. The addition of Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight to the Quick Ship program will help customers maximize output, minimize downtime, and improve product quality.” said Chris Rossi, Spirax Sarco Product Manager.

According to Rossi, the Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight has a full PEEK class VI shutoff double life seat, increasing the life span of the steam plant, simplifying plant maintenance throughout the life cycle of operation, and driving down the total cost of ownership for customers in the food, beverage, chemical, and healthcare industries. The Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight control valve has a low impact on maintenance because the valve is not required to be removed from the line and requires no special tools. This product solution is available in sizes half-inch to 4 inches and comes in SG Iron, Carbon Steel, and Stainless Steel. It's suitable for steam pressures up to 275 psig, steam temperatures up to 428°F, and includes a 3-year warranty.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight control valve and the Quick Ship program is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800)883-4411, or by email at orders@spirax.com.



About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

