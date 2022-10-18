Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present Latest Data on Vonoprazan at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, announced today the company will present new data and research at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held October 21-26 in Charlotte, NC.



During ACG, new data on vonoprazan, Phathom’s novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) for treatment of gastric acid-related disorders, will be shared.

“We are looking forward to presenting new data at this year’s ACG Scientific Meeting from our ongoing research and development program on vonoprazan, being evaluated to address the needs of patients affected by a range of acid-related gastrointestinal disorders, including non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD),” said Eckhard Leifke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Phathom. “In addition to clinical results, findings from model-based approaches on therapeutic dose optimization of vonoprazan will be presented, which may yield important insights for providers in the GI community.”

In addition to the data presentations, Phathom will also have a physical presence on the exhibit floor at booth #835 and throughout the conference. See below for full list of scientific data being presented on behalf of Phathom at ACG 2022.

Phathom’s Scientific Presentations at ACG 2022

Monday, October 24, 2022

2:45 PM to 2:55 PM EST

Presentation #: 14 (S390)

Plenary Session



Tuesday, October 25, 2022

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST

Presentation #: E0193 (S470)

Poster Session



Following the meeting, abstracts will be available on Phathom’s publications and scientific section of the company website.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

