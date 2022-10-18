Baxter of California Introduces Shea Pomade, a Rich, Moisturizing and Conditioning Hair and Scalp Balm for Textured Hair

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baxter of California, the heritage men's grooming brand with flagship barber shop in Los Angeles, launches the limited-edition Shea Pomade, a moisturizing and conditioning hair and scalp balm that provides light hold and a high-shine finish. Shea Pomade is a shea butter-infused hair product formulated for curly, coily, thick and coarse hair textures.

Launching just in time for the 2022 holiday season, Shea Pomade styles and moisturizes with a combination of natural ingredients that nourish the hair and scalp for brilliance and shine. The pomade provides light styling, and the moisture-rich balm provides frizz-free coil and curl definition while highlighting natural wave patterns.

"We are so excited for consumers to try Shea Pomade," says Jose Figueroa, Associate Brand Manager of Baxter of California. "We recognized that there was a gap in our pomade collection, specifically for curly and coily hair, so we're proud to introduce a product formulated specifically for textured hair."

"It's important to us as a brand to ensure we're addressing the hair care needs of all consumers," Figueroa added. "We tested products for curly and coily hair with industry professionals for over a year, including a test run at Cosmoprof, because it's important that our products are of good quality and are very effective. With Shea Pomade, our portfolio of hair styling and care products is extended by meeting the needs for textured hair consumers."

Shea Pomade is rich in natural ingredients, and its combination of butters not only help to style the hair but also promote the health of the hair and scalp. Key ingredients include:

Shea Butter: seals each hair strand, locking in moisture and leaving hair soft, smooth and shiny

seals each hair strand, locking in moisture and leaving hair soft, smooth and shiny Olive Oil: rich in antioxidants, this ingredient deeply penetrates hair strands and helps to promote scalp health

rich in antioxidants, this ingredient deeply penetrates hair strands and helps to promote scalp health Bacuri Seed Butter: helps to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin which promote hair elasticity and how well strands resist breakage

The Baxter of California Shea Pomade is now available for purchase at baxterofcalifornia.com, the Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles and fine retailers around the world.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

