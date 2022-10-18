CGS, Whole Foods Market and Inkling to Offer Insights on Reducing Labor Costs and Driving Operational Efficiency at Inkling Illuminate 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced its participation as a panelist and sponsor of the upcoming Inkling Illuminate 2022 user conference being held October 23-26, 2022 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

The customer breakout session, “Unifying Whole Foods Daily Operations Data Using New Inkling Technology,” will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 10 a.m. PT. The session will spotlight how to reduce labor costs and drive better operational efficiency using CGS’s Enterprise Learning services and Inkling.

Panelists include Jason Ferguson, a Whole Foods Product Owner, Margaret Flynn from Inkling and Drew Kenning, project manager at CGS. The session will discuss the use of employee data to bring efficiency to operations, health and safety directives, ensure best practice communication, deliver better customer experiences, and help front-line workers understand what is expected to achieve company goals. Additionally, the panelists will explore transforming data analytics to align with business strategy while evolving and scaling operations for the future.

“Addressing the needs of the distributed, deskless workforce has become increasingly complex. To get ahead of the current changes being driven by external forces and internal challenges is one of the primary drivers behind our participation at Inkling Illuminate 2022,” said Doug Stephen, president of the learning division, CGS. “We look forward to connecting with the Inkling community and providing real world insight from our experiences with Whole Foods Market that can be applied across a variety of industries.”

As the leading Operational Learning platform designed to enable workers to perform their best anywhere, anytime, on any device, the Inkling Digital Learning platform puts knowledge to work on the job with accessible, engaging content that delivers business results. Inkling Illuminate 2022 connects like-minded professionals who have implemented Inkling technology to help drive better training and business results. The comprehensive program includes in-depth training, peer insights, ideas, strategies, and best practices ensuring customer success with Habitat, Knowledge, Library, Learning Pathways, and InkForms.

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.