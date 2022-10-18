SAI.TECH Announces Sponsorship and Presence at the 2022 Organization of Clean Energy and Climate Annual Conference

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, today announced its sponsorship and presence at the 2022 Organization of Clean Energy and Climate (OCEC) Annual Conference, to be held on 2022 October 22nd at the Royal Geographical Society, London, the United Kingdom.



The 2022 OCEC Annual Conference will bring together an international group of professional academics, government officers, industry practitioners and non-for-profit activists who are interested and devoted to climate change. This event offers an opportunity for people from different areas to discuss the possible approaches to fight against the climate crisis.

In the past two years, SAI.TECH has been actively engaging with academic institutes, non-for-profit and also non-governmental organizations to help with advocating ESG development of the whole society by devoting to technical inventions, providing sponsorship for influential organizations as well as participating in academic conferences. As co-founders of both OCEC and SAI.TECH, Arthur Lee will participate in roundtable discussion to share his views about how the computing industry can eliminate climate crisis.

"SAI.TECH is a clean-tech company which is also a promoter and practitioner of sustainable development," said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "I'm rather honored to become a co-founder of OCEC and looking forward to obtaining deeper insights with different aspects into the climate crisis and the strategic solutions to it from professionals and experts coming from all walks of life."

About Organization of Clean Energy and Climate (OCEC)

Organization of Clean Energy and Climate, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) approved non-for-profit organization registered in Massachusetts, the United States. OCEC aims to address the climate emergency that threatens all of humanity and the environment, as well as the world’s inadequate response to it. OCEC is hoping to unite people together to fight against the climate crisis by accelerating sustainable development and supporting education and academic research.

To attend 2022 OCEC Annual Conference, please register at https://ocec.co/2022annualevent/ .

The schedule of the conference will be:

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Registration and networking

3:00 pm – 3:20 pm: Opening Remark by Co-Founder Suwan Long

3:20 pm – 4:05 pm: Roundtable – Climate Change and its future impact

4:10 pm – 4:30 pm: Coffee Break

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Roundtable – How NPOs/researchers/individuals can help tackle the climate crisis

5:00 pm – 5:15 pm: Partnership signing ceremony

5:10 pm – 5:30 pm: Networking

For more information about OCEC, please visit https://ocec.co/ .

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

