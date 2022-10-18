New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Luggage Market to Reach $69.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luggage estimated at US$31.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Suitcases / Travelling Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$35.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Casual / Regular Use Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Luggage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Business / Computer Bags Segment to Record 12.3% CAGR



In the global Business / Computer Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured) -

Ace Co. Ltd.

Antler Ltd.

Bric`s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA

Delsey S.A

Eagle Creek Inc.

Etienne Aigner AG

JanSport Inc.

Kipling North America

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus

Travelpro Products Inc.

Valigeria Roncato

VF Corp.

VIP Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Luggage

Global Market Outlook

Competition

Best Luggage Brands

Luggage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Travel & Tourism Industry: A Key Indicator of Luggage

Sales Trends

% Change in International Tourist Arrivals for 2019 and Q1 2020

Global Travel & Tourism Industry Revenues (US$ Billion)

Key Factors Impacting Recovery of International Tourism Industry

Rise in Air Travel and Air Passenger Traffic Influences Demand

for Luggage

Global Number of Scheduled Passengers by Global Airline

Industry (in Millions)

Customer Desire for High-End Luggage Fuels Growth in Premium

Luggage

HNWIs and UHNWIs: A Major Customer Category

Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by Region for 2019

Number of High Net Worth Individuals by Region for 2010-2019

Cross Border Migration Fuels Need for Luggage

Convertible & Foldable Luggage Presents Growth Opportunities

Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Finds Favor Among Customers

Smart Luggage: Incorporating Technology into Luggage

Innovative Product Attributes & Technology Advancements Present

Growth Outlook

Online Sales Transform Luggage Retail Landscape

Urbanization & Rising Income Levels Support Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Suitcases / Travelling Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Suitcases / Travelling Bags

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Suitcases / Travelling

Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Casual / Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Casual / Regular Use Bags

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Casual / Regular Use

Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business / Computer Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Business / Computer Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Business / Computer

Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Luggage Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases / Travelling

Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage

by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular

Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases / Travelling

Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags,

Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Product

Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags

and Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags,

Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Product

Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags

and Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Luggage by Product

Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags

and Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Pandemic Results in Sluggish Demand for Luggage

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual /

Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type -

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Suitcases /

Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business /

Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Luggage by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags,

Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Luggage by Product

Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags

and Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling

Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by

Product Type - Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular

Use Bags and Business / Computer Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luggage

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Suitcases / Travelling Bags, Casual / Regular Use Bags and

Business / Computer Bags for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Luggage by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luggage

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Luggage Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092561/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________