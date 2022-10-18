Global Flame Detector Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Investments for the Development of Industrial Sector Post-Pandemic Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Detector Market by Product (Single UV, single IR, Dual UV/IR, Triple IR, Multi IR), Connectivity, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Logistics, Automotive) & Region-Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flame detector market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasted period.
In the flame detector market, the triple IR flame detector segment is estimated to grow at the second highest rate during the forecast period. The triple IR flame detectors offer the highest immunity to false alarm detection thus improving their reliability. They offer more than double the detection system compared to the single UV or single IR detectors. Triple IR flame detectors also detects IR spectrum in three different IR ranges. These detectors are especially suited for both indoor and outdoor applications in the oil and gas industry.
Wired flame detectors has the highest market share
Wired flame detectors have been present in the market since the beginning. Players in the market prominently offer wired flame detectors as compared to wireless. This is a proven technology and is easily available. Additionally, the cost of the wired flame detector is lower compared to wireless flame detectors which driver the purchasing decision. It is expected that the market share of wired flame detectors will be higher compared to the wireless flame detectors over the forecast period as the wireless flame detector technologies are gradually emerging and many companies are still under the research and development phase or wireless flame detectors.
Oil and gas industry to hold the highest market share in 2021
Oil and gas industry has the largest share in the flame detector market in 2021. This is because of the high risk involved in the operations. The oil and gas industry extensively deals with flammable and combustible substances such as petroleum, crude oil, and flammable gasses, thus the demand for flame detectors in the highest from the industry to improve the safety of assets and workers.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for flame detectors during the forecast period
Asia Pacific witnesses the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing consumer awareness and the rapidly expanding industrial sector in the region. Some o the key industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, chemical, and automotive industries that extensively demand flame detectors are rapidly growing in the Asia Pacific region which is driving the growth in the region.
Many players are shifting their focus on the Asia Pacific region as an expansion strategy. The presence of several domestic small and medium-sized flame detector players in the Asia Pacific region has created a competitive scenario for the players. China and Japan are the countries that are driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of Flame Detector Market
4.2 Flame Detector Market, by Product
4.3 Flame Detector Market, by Industry and Region
4.4 Flame Detector Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Across Key Industries to Drive Demand
5.2.1.2 Technology Improvement in Flame Detectors
5.2.1.3 Policies, Regulations, and Government Initiatives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment in Fire Safety Systems
5.2.2.2 Concerns Related to False Alarm and Detection Failure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Investments for the Development of Industrial Sector Post-Pandemic
5.2.3.2 Integration of Flame Detectors with IoT and Big Data
5.2.3.3 Growth in Commercial Real Estate
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of User Interfaces in Fire Detection Solutions
5.2.4.2 Introduction of Hydrogen Blended Gas Streams
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price, by Product
5.5.2 Buying Criteria
5.6 Trend Analysis
5.7 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Flame Detector Market
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Key Stakeholders
5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.11 Case Study
5.11.1 Use Case 1: Wingate Institute
5.11.2 Use Case 2: Oil and Gas Refinery
5.11.3 Use Case 3: Aar Mro Services
5.12 Trade Analysis
5.13 Patent Analysis
5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.15 Regulatory Landscape & Standards
6 Flame Detector Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Optical Flame Detection Technology
6.2.1 Single Uv
6.2.1.1 Single Uv Flame Detector to Hold Largest Share
6.2.1.2 Uv Sensor
6.2.2 Single Ir
6.2.2.1 Single Ir to Hold Largest Share Among Ir Flame Detectors
6.2.2.2 Ir Sensor
6.2.3 Dual Uv/Ir
6.2.3.1 Dual Uv/Ir Flame Detector to Grow at Highest Rate
6.2.4 Triple Ir Flame Detector
6.2.4.1 Triple Ir Flame Detector to Hold Large Share in Oil and Gas Industry
6.2.5 Multi Ir Flame Detector
6.2.5.1 North America to Hold Largest Share of Multi Ir Flame Detectors
7 Flame Detector Market, by Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wired Flame Detector
7.2.1 Wired Flame Detectors Have Lower Transmission Failure
7.3 Wireless Flame Detector
7.3.1 Minimal Use of Wires for Implementation of Flame Detectors
8 Flame Detectors: Implementation Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Engineering Services
8.2.1 Engineering Services Vary According to Changing Government Regulations
8.3 Installation and Design Services
8.3.1 Focus Shifting Toward Asset and Worker Safety
8.4 Maintenance Services
8.4.1 Key Industries Have High Demand for Maintenance Services
8.5 Inspection and Managed Services
8.5.1 Decline in In-House Security Management Allows Outsourced Managed Services to Grow
9 Flame Detector Market, by Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Hold Largest Market Size in 2022
9.3 Energy & Power
9.3.1 Risk of Fire Owing to Presence of Fuel and Electricity
9.4 Chemicals
9.4.1 Strict Government Mandates Related to Operation of Chemical Plants
9.5 Aerospace & Defense
9.5.1 Need to Safeguard Properties to Fuel Demand for Flame Detectors
9.6 Logistics
9.6.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry in APAC to Fuel Market for Flame Detectors
9.7 Mining
9.7.1 Hydrocarbon Fuel Leads to Demand for Flame Detectors in Mining Industry
9.8 Automotive
9.8.1 Application of Flame Detectors in Paint Spray Booths Drives Demand
9.9 Pharmaceuticals
9.9.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry to Grow at Highest Rate
9.10 Marine
9.10.1 Demand for Flame Detectors Driven by Indoor Applications
9.11 Other Industries
10 Flame Detector Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.3 Top 5 Companies: Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021
11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes): Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.6.5 Flame Detector Market: Company Footprint
11.6.6 Flame Detector Market: Smes Matrix
11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.7.1 Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Johnson Controls
12.2.2 Msa Safety
12.2.3 Robert Bosch
12.2.4 Honeywell
12.2.5 Siemens
12.2.6 Carrier Global Corporation
12.2.7 Emerson Electric
12.2.8 Minimax Viking GmbH
12.2.9 Halma
12.2.10 Nohmi Bosai
12.2.11 Hochiki
12.2.12 Draeger
12.2.13 Teledyne Technologies
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Micropack Engineering
12.3.2 Ciqurix
12.3.3 Electro Optical Components
12.3.4 Fike Corporation
12.3.5 Fire & Gas Detection Technologies
12.3.6 Rezontech
12.3.7 Sense-Ware
12.3.8 Trace Automation
12.3.9 Esp Safety
12.3.10 Forney Corporation
12.3.11 Jsc "Electronstandart-Pribor"
12.3.12 Ambetronics Engineers
13 Adjacent & Related Markets
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4wrzv
Attachment