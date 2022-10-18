Global Flame Detector Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Investments for the Development of Industrial Sector Post-Pandemic Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Detector Market by Product (Single UV, single IR, Dual UV/IR, Triple IR, Multi IR), Connectivity, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Logistics, Automotive) & Region-Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flame detector market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasted period.

In the flame detector market, the triple IR flame detector segment is estimated to grow at the second highest rate during the forecast period. The triple IR flame detectors offer the highest immunity to false alarm detection thus improving their reliability. They offer more than double the detection system compared to the single UV or single IR detectors. Triple IR flame detectors also detects IR spectrum in three different IR ranges. These detectors are especially suited for both indoor and outdoor applications in the oil and gas industry.

Wired flame detectors has the highest market share

Wired flame detectors have been present in the market since the beginning. Players in the market prominently offer wired flame detectors as compared to wireless. This is a proven technology and is easily available. Additionally, the cost of the wired flame detector is lower compared to wireless flame detectors which driver the purchasing decision. It is expected that the market share of wired flame detectors will be higher compared to the wireless flame detectors over the forecast period as the wireless flame detector technologies are gradually emerging and many companies are still under the research and development phase or wireless flame detectors.

Oil and gas industry to hold the highest market share in 2021

Oil and gas industry has the largest share in the flame detector market in 2021. This is because of the high risk involved in the operations. The oil and gas industry extensively deals with flammable and combustible substances such as petroleum, crude oil, and flammable gasses, thus the demand for flame detectors in the highest from the industry to improve the safety of assets and workers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for flame detectors during the forecast period

Asia Pacific witnesses the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing consumer awareness and the rapidly expanding industrial sector in the region. Some o the key industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, chemical, and automotive industries that extensively demand flame detectors are rapidly growing in the Asia Pacific region which is driving the growth in the region.

Many players are shifting their focus on the Asia Pacific region as an expansion strategy. The presence of several domestic small and medium-sized flame detector players in the Asia Pacific region has created a competitive scenario for the players. China and Japan are the countries that are driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of Flame Detector Market

4.2 Flame Detector Market, by Product

4.3 Flame Detector Market, by Industry and Region

4.4 Flame Detector Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Across Key Industries to Drive Demand

5.2.1.2 Technology Improvement in Flame Detectors

5.2.1.3 Policies, Regulations, and Government Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment in Fire Safety Systems

5.2.2.2 Concerns Related to False Alarm and Detection Failure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Investments for the Development of Industrial Sector Post-Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Integration of Flame Detectors with IoT and Big Data

5.2.3.3 Growth in Commercial Real Estate

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of User Interfaces in Fire Detection Solutions

5.2.4.2 Introduction of Hydrogen Blended Gas Streams

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price, by Product

5.5.2 Buying Criteria

5.6 Trend Analysis

5.7 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Flame Detector Market

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders

5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.11 Case Study

5.11.1 Use Case 1: Wingate Institute

5.11.2 Use Case 2: Oil and Gas Refinery

5.11.3 Use Case 3: Aar Mro Services

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.15 Regulatory Landscape & Standards

6 Flame Detector Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Flame Detection Technology

6.2.1 Single Uv

6.2.1.1 Single Uv Flame Detector to Hold Largest Share

6.2.1.2 Uv Sensor

6.2.2 Single Ir

6.2.2.1 Single Ir to Hold Largest Share Among Ir Flame Detectors

6.2.2.2 Ir Sensor

6.2.3 Dual Uv/Ir

6.2.3.1 Dual Uv/Ir Flame Detector to Grow at Highest Rate

6.2.4 Triple Ir Flame Detector

6.2.4.1 Triple Ir Flame Detector to Hold Large Share in Oil and Gas Industry

6.2.5 Multi Ir Flame Detector

6.2.5.1 North America to Hold Largest Share of Multi Ir Flame Detectors

7 Flame Detector Market, by Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Flame Detector

7.2.1 Wired Flame Detectors Have Lower Transmission Failure

7.3 Wireless Flame Detector

7.3.1 Minimal Use of Wires for Implementation of Flame Detectors

8 Flame Detectors: Implementation Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engineering Services

8.2.1 Engineering Services Vary According to Changing Government Regulations

8.3 Installation and Design Services

8.3.1 Focus Shifting Toward Asset and Worker Safety

8.4 Maintenance Services

8.4.1 Key Industries Have High Demand for Maintenance Services

8.5 Inspection and Managed Services

8.5.1 Decline in In-House Security Management Allows Outsourced Managed Services to Grow

9 Flame Detector Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Hold Largest Market Size in 2022

9.3 Energy & Power

9.3.1 Risk of Fire Owing to Presence of Fuel and Electricity

9.4 Chemicals

9.4.1 Strict Government Mandates Related to Operation of Chemical Plants

9.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.5.1 Need to Safeguard Properties to Fuel Demand for Flame Detectors

9.6 Logistics

9.6.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry in APAC to Fuel Market for Flame Detectors

9.7 Mining

9.7.1 Hydrocarbon Fuel Leads to Demand for Flame Detectors in Mining Industry

9.8 Automotive

9.8.1 Application of Flame Detectors in Paint Spray Booths Drives Demand

9.9 Pharmaceuticals

9.9.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry to Grow at Highest Rate

9.10 Marine

9.10.1 Demand for Flame Detectors Driven by Indoor Applications

9.11 Other Industries

10 Flame Detector Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Top 5 Companies: Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021

11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes): Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Responsive Companies

11.6.3 Dynamic Companies

11.6.4 Starting Blocks

11.6.5 Flame Detector Market: Company Footprint

11.6.6 Flame Detector Market: Smes Matrix

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Johnson Controls

12.2.2 Msa Safety

12.2.3 Robert Bosch

12.2.4 Honeywell

12.2.5 Siemens

12.2.6 Carrier Global Corporation

12.2.7 Emerson Electric

12.2.8 Minimax Viking GmbH

12.2.9 Halma

12.2.10 Nohmi Bosai

12.2.11 Hochiki

12.2.12 Draeger

12.2.13 Teledyne Technologies

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Micropack Engineering

12.3.2 Ciqurix

12.3.3 Electro Optical Components

12.3.4 Fike Corporation

12.3.5 Fire & Gas Detection Technologies

12.3.6 Rezontech

12.3.7 Sense-Ware

12.3.8 Trace Automation

12.3.9 Esp Safety

12.3.10 Forney Corporation

12.3.11 Jsc "Electronstandart-Pribor"

12.3.12 Ambetronics Engineers

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

