Gerardo Alpizar Named Business Development Manager

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida (ASF), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, is pleased to announce that Gerardo “Gerry” Alpizar has joined the company as business development manager. In his new role, Alpizar will create business plans that generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. He will also work to identify and develop new and existing referral sources to achieve specified revenue goals.

Alpizar joins ASF with more than 20 years’ experience in all facets of sales and marketing. He most recently worked as an independent business development consultant in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. He previously served as community sales director with a 23-story luxury senior living complex in Miami. Alpizar brings strong experience nurturing leads and developing distribution channels throughout the Latin American community and South American markets.

Alpizar is veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served as an electronic systems technician. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the Marine Corps University. In his free time, Alpizar volunteers as a security service manager for the annual non-profit Traverse City Film Festival.

“Gerry brings a wealth of sales experience and a deep understanding of the south Florida market,” said Associa Regional Sales Director Alexandra Turner. “He will be a tremendous resource in helping our branch meet its sales goals and objectives.”

