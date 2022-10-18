GROWTH MINDED LEADERSHIP GROUP FOUNDER AMY CLARK RELEASES FIRST BOOK, GROWTH POINT: DISCOVER YOUR PLAYLIST FOR WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY TO BE EVEN BETTER TOMORROW

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Minded Leadership Group, a consultancy offering highly targeted leadership development for growth-minded professionals to achieve transformational moments, today announced the release of Founder Amy Clark’s first book, Growth Point: Discover Your Playlist for What You Can Do Today to Be Even Better Tomorrow. The book, available exclusively on Amazon in e-book format and soon as a paperback, includes stories, examples, worksheets and anecdotes that guide the reader along the journey toward a more fulfilled version of themself.

“Amy Clark infuses her decades of experience in coaching and advising others to reinvent how we expand our impact,” said Dorie Clark, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Long Game and executive education faculty, Duke University Fuqua School of Business. “Through storytelling and practical exercises, Growth Point delivers a brilliant and thought-provoking way to create a long-term vision for growth and lasting success.”

In its first day, Growth Point was named a No. 1 New Release on Amazon and achieved bestseller status for business books on strategic management, organizational learning, human resource management, and more.

Clark uses the elements to illustrate her vision for how to step into one’s power to nurture growth and bring greater contribution to the world. She introduces the concept of identifying one’s growth point, the pivotal, breakthrough moment in understanding one’s purpose and recognizing how to be even better and create greater impact. Using her own story as example, Clark’s outlines an actionable and incremental change process, a growth point playlist, to clarify one’s vision, build awareness, set intentions, and reflect on progress. Altogether, the playlist creates a pathway to understand where you want to be, where you are today, actions you will take to get there, and ways to assess your results.

“Through this book, Amy shared her invaluable personal experience of growing and has contributed to our understanding of what it takes to be a true visionary leader,” said Oleg Konovalov, author of The Vision Code, the da Vinci of visionary leadership. “Stunningly profound but nonetheless simple and engaging, Growth Point will be a pivot point in how we view the essential elements of growing beyond the ordinary.”

To get growing, buy your copy of Growth Point on Amazon

About Growth Minded Leadership Group

Growth Minded Leadership Group is a consultancy offering highly targeted leadership development for growth-minded professionals to achieve transformational moments. With business-aligned coaching and leadership development programs for individuals, teams, and organizations, Growth Minded Leadership Group applies a variety of tools and exercises from Marshall Goldsmith’s Stakeholder Centered Coaching Model, to The Five Behaviors, Prosci Change Practices, DiSC models, and more to customize coaching for clients seeking to understand what they can do today to be better leaders tomorrow. Founder and CEO Amy Clark brings a special point of view to leadership coaching through her bestselling book Growth Point: Discover Your Playlist For What You Can Do Today To Be Even Better Tomorrow. For more information, go to www.growthmindedleadership.com.

