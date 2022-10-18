Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Evergreen Products, Godrej Consumer Products and Artnature Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Hair Type, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hair Wigs and Extensions market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 11.28 %from 2021-2027.



Hair loss can develop in full or partial baldness as a result of a variety of medical illnesses and hormones, making people self-conscious about their appearance. As a result, demand for hair implants has skyrocketed. Animal hair, human hair, synthetic fibre, futura, virgin hair, or a combination of these materials are used to produce hair extensions.

Jute fibres were used to manufacture mimicking hair for theatrical wigs in the early 1990s, but as fashions changed, the raw material options expanded: animal hair, human hair, synthetic fibre, futura, virgin hair, or a blend of these materials.



Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the manufacture and design of synthetic hair wigs



Technological developments in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs are one of the key drivers driving growth in the hair wigs and extension market. Synthetic hair wigs and extensions have come a long way in terms of style and appearance.



Market Restraints



Increased competition and product stiffness are also expected to stymie the growth of the hair wigs and extension market over the forecast period. The availability of raw materials, as well as the expanding use and upkeep of hair extensions, may pose further challenges to the growth of the hair wigs and extension market in the near future.



COVID-19 Impact on the Hair Wigs and Extensions Market



The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on the hair wig and extension market. The COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown scenario has affected the hair wigs and extension industry. Sales, revenue, raw materials, distribution routes, and export and import were all down. The raw materials supply for the hair integration business was extremely limited. Retail stores and distribution channels had been closed. However, in the post-COVID scenario, the market for hair wigs and extensions is expected to be considerably impacted.



Market Segmentation



The Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market is segmented into Product, Hair Type. By Product such as Wigs, Extensions. Further, market is segmented into By Hair Type such as Human Hair, Synthetic Hair.



Regional Analysis



Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the Hair Wigs and Extensions market. The increased penetration and use of wigs and extensions among all age groups is related to the region's expansion. Hair accessories are used throughout the region for both utilitarian and fashion purposes.

The United States is the world's largest importer of hair products. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), the United States was the top importer of wigs, artificial beards, and other similar products in 2020, accounting for 53.6% of the total.



Key Players



Various key players are listed in this report such as Evergreen Products Group Ltd.; Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.; Artnature Inc.; Aderans Co., Ltd.; Donna Bella Hair; F.N. Longlocks; ALERIANA Wigs; Klix Hair Extensions; Indique Hair; Shake-N-Go, Inc.. among others.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Hair Wigs and Extensions Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

