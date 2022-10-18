New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Light Bars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346424/?utm_source=GNW

Global LED Light Bars Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Light Bars estimated at US$900.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single Row, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$670.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Row segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The LED Light Bars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Triple Row Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Triple Row segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

Auxbeam Lighting

Baja Designs, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Globe Electric

HEISE LED lighting systems

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Highlite International BV

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

Innotec, Corp.

KC HiLiTES, Inc.

Larson Electronics LLC

Linmore LED Labs

NTE Electronics, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Rigid Industries

Showtech Electronics LLC

Tough Industries





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

LED Light Bars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



