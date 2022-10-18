New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Marketing Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346056/?utm_source=GNW
Global Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Email Marketing Software estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$856.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Email Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$504.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
AWeber Communications
BlueVenn
Bronto Software
Campaign Monitor
Constant Contact, Inc.
Emailcenter UK Limited
Emma
Epsilon Data Management, LLC
GetResponse
IBM Corp.
iContact, LLC
j2 Global, Inc.
Lucini&Lucini Communications
Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Selligent Marketing Cloud
SimplyCast.com
StreamSend
Teradata Corp.
Topica, Inc.
VerticalResponse, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Email Marketing Budgeting
Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking
The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis - A Flashback
Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market
Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI
Factors Influencing Industry Prospects
Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking
Data Integration
Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending
Improvements in IM and Email Technology
Customer Relationship Management
Integrated Campaigns
Newsletter
Internet Direct Mail
Email Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AWeber Communications (USA)
BlueVenn (USA)
Bronto Software (USA)
Campaign Monitor (Australia)
Constant Contact, Inc. (USA)
Emailcenter UK Limited (UK)
Emma (USA)
Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA)
GetResponse (Poland)
IBM Corporation (USA)
iContact, LLC (USA)
j2 Global, Inc. (USA)
Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy)
MailChimp (USA)
Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA)
Redial (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium)
SimplyCast.com (Canada)
StreamSend (USA)
Teradata Corporation (USA)
Topica, Inc. (USA)
VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Factors Driving Growth
Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing
Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence
Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing
Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to
Drive Growth for Email Marketing
Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for
Promotional Email Marketing
Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs
Encourage Consumer Confidence
Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and
Acquisition Strategy
Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement
Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service
Shift towards Relevant Messaging
Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation
Growing Frequency of Email Marketing
Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information
Marketing Budgets Moving Online
Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing
Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs
Focus on List Hygiene Factors
Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave
Other Trends
Market Restraints
Critical Elements of Email Marketing
Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest
More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase
Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
