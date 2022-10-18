Canada and US Water and Wastewater Outlook 2022: Growth to be Found in Digital Solutions Moving Forward

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada and US Water and Wastewater Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study discusses the impact of the pandemic on the water and wastewater industry in the United States and Canada, examining the measures being taken by utilities to deal with the same. It identifies the key trends emerging in the industry and the top utilities to watch out for.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of having up-to-date water and wastewater systems and infrastructures that can provide agile responses. Municipalities and industries across North America have begun adopting net-zero, decarbonization, and circularity goals to become sustainable, resilient, and future ready.

Different government financing sources will boost these markets with funds to update the aging infrastructure of utilities, replace old lead pipes, improve the availability of drinking water, and address contamination by PFAS and other emerging pollutants. Adapting to the effects of climate change will be the focus in regions where droughts are becoming more frequent, with the reuse of treated water being a key strategy.

The incorporation of digital solutions has become an essential step to ensuring sustainability. With the increased democratization of digital technology, solutions that offer IoT, AI-based data analysis, and smart online and remote sensors for real-time monitoring are reaching small and medium-sized utilities and will be key factors in the performance of the water and wastewater industry in the coming years.

The key end-user markets considered in this study are:

Municipal water market

Industrial water market

The study concludes by highlighting the growth opportunities that water companies and other market stakeholders can leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights, Canadian and US Water and Wastewater

Highlights of Canada and United States' Water and Wastewater Industry

Challenges Faced by the Canadian and US Water Market Due to COVID-19

Canadian and US Water and Wastewater Industry: Historic Sales

COVID-19's Impact and Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

Water and Sanitation Performance

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Canada and the United States' Water and Wastewater Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

3. Growth Environment

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Macroeconomic Factors

North America - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

United States - GDP Growth Outlook

2022 North America Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

5. Revenue Trends - 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Canadian & US Water and Wastewater Market

Canadian and US Water and Wastewater Revenue Forecast by Subsegment in 2021 and 2022

Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025

Canadian and US Water and Wastewater - Companies to Watch

Some of the Key Companies and their Participation in each Segment in the Canadian and US Market

US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law - New Investments to Boost the Water and Wastewater Market

Top 10 Water and Wastewater Utilities in the United States

Rise in Water Bills in Select Cities in the United States between 2010 and 2018

6. Key Predictions - 2022

2022 Water and Wastewater Trends

Trends 1 & 2: Water Reuse and Circularity Solutions to Increase in Upcoming Projects

Trend 3: New Innovative Solutions to Treat Emerging Pollutants

Trends 4 & 5: IoT and Smart Solutions to Increase Efficiency and Focus on Cybertrust

Trend 6: New Funding to Help Improve Aging Infrastructure

7. Municipal Water and Wastewater Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal Water and Wastewater

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Country and Region - Municipal Water and Wastewater

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal Water and Wastewater

8. Industrial Water and Wastewater Segment Outlook, 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial Water and Wastewater

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment and Country and Region - Industrial Water and Wastewater

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial Water and Wastewater

9. Municipal Water and Wastewater Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions - Western US

2022 Predictions - The Midwest (US)

2022 Predictions - Northeastern US

2022 Predictions - Southern US

2022 Predictions - Canada

10. Industrial Water and Wastewater Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions - Western US

2022 Predictions - The Midwest (US)

2022 Predictions - Northeastern US

2022 Predictions - Southern United States

2022 Predictions - Canada

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Water Reuse

Growth Opportunity 2: Control and Treatment of PFAS and Lead Contamination

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Solutions

