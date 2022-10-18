Navitas Showcases Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors at Electronica 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, will showcase industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies at Electronica 2022, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics between November 15-18th.



Held at Messe München in Germany, Electronica 2022 will see almost 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 counties and expects to welcome over 80,000 trade visitors.

Navitas will showcase its advanced portfolio of wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, for application ranging from 20 W to 20 MW, applications, including:

New 650 V, MHz GaNSense gallium nitride half-bridge power ICs, with autonomous, loss-less sensing and 6x faster protection New 750 V - 6.5 kV GeneSiC silicon carbide power MOSFETs with industry-leading high-temperature, high-speed performance Mobile fast-chargers up to 200W with 0-100% charge in less than 10 minutes EV on-board charger and DC-DC designs up to 22 kW, up to 20% smaller and lighter “Titanium Plus” efficiency 2.7 kW power supplies for data centers High-speed, high-efficiency motor-drives for home appliance and industrial automation

“As the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, this is a breakthrough year for Navitas into the European high-power and industrial markets,” said Alessandro Squeri, Senior Director European Sales. “Adding leading-edge GeneSiC SiC power to the already-growing GaNFast GaN power IC line-up gives us an immediate boost in portfolio and addressable markets. We’ve almost doubled the market opportunity to over $22B/year, and Electronica is the perfect forum to accelerate customer engagement and design-wins”.

Navitas will also review the latest technology and market advances in two panel discussions:

“Power Electronics Forum: Wide Bandgap Semiconductors” (Aspencore media). Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & IR, Wed. 16th from 10:40 am, A4.473. “Gallium Nitride Beyond Consumer Electronics” (WEKA Fachmedien). Gene Sheridan, CEO & Co-founder, Wed. 16th, 1pm, C3.577.

The GaN Twins “Gallie & Nitro” will debut at Electronica to promote Navitas’ “Win a Tesla” competition, giving visitors a chance to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth over $60,000.

To meet with Navitas at Electronica (booth B4.126, plus private room), please contact info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

