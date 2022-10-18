Bet Booth achieves Gaming Laboratories International certification

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bet Booth, a software and technology company transforming the betting experience, today announced its retail sports wagering platform and standalone self-service gaming kiosk achieved GLI-20 and GLI-33 certification from Gaming Laboratories International.

Bet Booth is the only betting kiosk on the market designed for casual recreational gamers in convenient, high-traffic locations. Bet Booth utilizes biometric identity verification and electronic payment options, enabling simple sign-ups and the ability to cash out immediately.

GLI is an internationally recognized independent testing laboratory that provides compliance testing, auditing, regulatory advisory and certification services for all forms of regulated gaming, including iGaming and sports betting. GLI certification enables Bet Booth to meet the compliance requirements of U.S. gaming regulators.

“I started the design of this kiosk almost five years ago with a drawing on the back of a napkin, so obtaining the GLI certification gives me a great sense of joy and accomplishment,” said Michael Orlando, CEO of Bet Booth. “This certification cements Bet Booth as a reliable, innovative technology supplier within the U.S. sports betting industry.”

Bet Booth enables users with government-issued identification to sign up in less than 30 seconds through its built-in biometric platform. The platform and kiosk meet or exceed all government mandates and ensure users are of sufficient age and other restrictions without the need for additional physical security measures or labor. Once users sign up at a kiosk, they will also be able to wager and fund their accounts through the Bet Booth web, iOS and Android applications.

“Our platform and kiosk were tested and reviewed against standards established by the global gaming jurisdiction, so this is an amazing achievement by our incredibly talented development team,” said Chris McGarrigle, CTO of Bet Booth. “Attaining GLI-20 and GLI-33 certification allows us to focus on our upcoming pilot programs and bring innovation to this market.”

About Bet Booth Inc.

Bet Booth Inc. is a Las Vegas-based software and technology company transforming the betting experience. The company partners with entertainment venues and popular sports and fantasy platforms to make sports betting convenient and easy. Its patent-pending standalone retail sports wagering platform and self-service betting terminal cabinet is fully automated, making sports wagering safe, secure and more convenient than ever. For more information, please visit betbooth.com.

About Cliintel Capital

Cliintel Capital is a people-driven venture capital firm that provides funding and strategic consulting to growth-oriented companies in emerging vice sector markets. Founded in 2015 by a father-son duo, Cliintel serves as the central ignition point to connect ideas, people and resources to create value for stakeholders. Cliintel mentors startup companies and C-suite executives through capital strategy, corporate governance, investor relations and business acumen that equips emerging market companies to grow and succeed. For more information, please visit cliintelcapital.com.

###