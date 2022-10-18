New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346032/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market to Reach $96.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Parts Remanufacturing estimated at US$53.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$96.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engine & Related Parts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Electrical & Electronics Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR



In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

Andre Niermann

ATC Drivetrain Inc.

BORG Automotive A/S

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC

Genuine Parts Company

Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Teamec BVBA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Industry



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Parts Remanufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



