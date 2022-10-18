Paycore Minerals Inc in Nevada to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycore Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:CORE) (Pink: PYCMF), focused on the Nevada based poly-metallic (zinc, lead, gold and silver) FAD project, today announces that Christina McCarthy, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th, 2022 at 11:00am ET.



DATE: October 20th, 2022

TIME: 11:00am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Available for 1x1 meetings: October 18 from 10am to 3pm ET, October 19th from 10am to 5pm ET and October 20th from 10am to 3pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

22% Zinc over 12.5 meters AND 6.3% Zinc over 44.8 meters on a 200 meter step-out further confirming the lateral continuity of the FAD Main Zone mineralization (in hole PC22-07).

Jim Gowans, Chairman of the Board, and former President and CEO of Arizona Mining discusses the high-grade nature of the FAD carbonate replacement deposit and similarities to that of Arizona Mining (refer to Paycore Minerals news release dated September 7, 2022). Arizona Mining’s Taylor deposit is also a carbonate replacement deposit which was sold to South32 for $1.65B in 2018.

FAD Main Zone (base metals – carbonate replacement deposit) Unmined, high-grade, poly-metallic (Zn/Pb/Au/Ag) deposit partially delineated at depth . Open for expansion in multiple directions Existing Resource* (non 43-101 compliant) of 3,540,173 Tonnes grading: 7.99% Zn, 3.80% Pb, 5.14 g/t Au, 196.46 g/t Ag



Upper FAD (Original Ruby Hill Mine previously owned by Barrick) Near-surface oxide target proximal to historic producing mine 1.5 x 1.5 km mineralized footprint open for expansion



Tied on to i-80 Gold’s operations and exploration next door (i-80 plans to convert to a base metal operations)

Located five minutes from the town of Eureka and includes existing infrastructure including, roads, buildings and the FAD Shaft.

Experienced Board and Management team



About Paycore Minerals

Paycore is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and, through its subsidiaries, holds a 100% interest in the FAD Property that is located in the heart of the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA. The FAD Property is host to the high-grade poly-metallic FAD deposit that was partially delineated with surface and underground drilling in the 1940s and 1950s. The FAD Property is located less than 3 miles from Eureka, Nevada and has established infrastructure, including a shaft, roads and old buildings. FAD was previously owned by Barrick Gold. Barrick acquired the FAD Property when the Company acquired Homestake Mining in 2001.

Overseen by an experienced board and management team that includes Jim Gowans (Non-executive Chairman), Christina McCarthy (President & C.E.O), Steve Filipovic (C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary) and John Begeman (Director), the Company is focused on advancing the delineation of mineral deposits on the FAD Project (which is situated immediately to the south of, and along strike from, i-80 Gold Corp's Ruby Hill Mine).

*The historical drilling and estimates contained in this press release have not been verified as current mineral resources. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Paycore Minerals Inc.

Name Christina McCarthy

Title President, CEO

Phone 416-712-6151

Email christina@paycoreinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com