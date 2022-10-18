The industrial metrology market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Equipment, Application, End-User Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391640/?utm_source=GNW





Automotive Industry To Exhibit Highest CAGR in industrial metrology market between 2022-2027

The automotive segment to grow at highest CAGR the forecast period of the industrial metrology market, and the same trend is expected to be witnessed during the forecast period.In the automotive industry, industrial metrology is required for conducting inspection, measurement, and quality checks for various components.



Some of the major applications of industrial metrology in the automotive industry are robotics positioning and controlling in production, near-line and in-line inspection and quality check in production, measurement, inspection, and calibration of tooling, jig, and fixture, inspection and alignment of powertrain and vehicle components, automatic car body scanning and inspection, excellent mobility for motorsports application, measurement and scanning in CAD modeling, and reverse engineering of parts.



optical digitizers and scanners to grow at highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Various automobile companies are using optical digitizers and scanners for a number of applications.For instance, Mercedes-Benz (Germany) is using Hexagon’s Leica absolute trackers AT960 with LAS-20-80 as they provide a variety of benefits such as battery power options, self-identifying scanners, and multisensory feedback.



Another known company in the industrial metrology market, Jenoptik (Germany), has signed a contract with an automobile supplier HELLA, to provide lLaser optical subsystems for PM2.5 particle sensors. This will be used to measure particles inside automobiles. These advancements exhibit that the demand for optical digitizers and scanners in the automotive industry is increasing at a healthy rate.



Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR for industrial metrology market during forecast period

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for industrial metrology market during the forecast period.The region has witnessed a high demand for automation since farming is one of the important sectors in Asian countries, including China, Japan, India, Vietnam, and South Korea.



The adoption of industrial metrology technologies, especially drones, is expected to grow at a high rate in APAC as this region comprises technologically advanced countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand.Developed countries in APAC, for instance, Japan, are focusing more on using driverless tractors.



The rapidly increasing population, availability of arable farms, and government support through subsidies are the major factors fueling the adoption of industrial metrology in APAC. Government initiatives to support the adoption of automation in agriculture has fueled the growth of the industrial metrology market in the region



Major players profiled in this report:

The industrial metrology market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Hexagon (Sweden), Nikon (Japan), FARO Technologies (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Jenoptik (Germany), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw (UK), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Creaform (Canada), Precision Products (US), CARMAR ACCURACY (Taiwan), Baker Hughes (US), CyberOptics (US), Cairnhill Metrology (Singapore), ATT Metrology Services (US), SGS Group (Switzerlands), TriMet (US), Automated Precision (US), Applied Materials (US), Perceptron (US), JLM Advance Technical Service (US), Intertek Group (UK), Bruker (US), and Metrologic Group (France).



