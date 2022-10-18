RioCan demonstrates leadership in ESG initiatives and recognition for ESG achievements

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) is pleased to provide an update on its environmental sustainability initiatives. The Trust is also proud to announce its 2022 GRESB Assessments results and BOMA awards, highlighting the strength of its ESG program.



“Responsible stewardship is essential to protecting and maximizing long-term value. Whether they relate to existing assets or developments, our environmental sustainability initiatives are critical in transitioning to a low carbon economy,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “RioCan is proud to lead the way in integrating ESG best practices in everything we do. We continue to make progress and it’s an honour to be recognized for our ESG achievements as exemplified by our 2022 GRESB Assessments and recent BOMA awards.”

ESG Recognition

2022 GRESB Assessments – RioCan’s 2022 GRESB Assessments saw above average scores and received Regional Sector Leader status, placing the Trust first amongst its Canadian peers for the Standing Investments Benchmark. For the third successive year, RioCan received the top ‘A’ rating and top ranking amongst its Canadian peers for Public Disclosure. For its sophomore GRESB Assessments submission for Developments, RioCan improved its score by 6% over last year.

Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

Strategic Partnership with Enwave for District Energy and GeoThermal – To accelerate RioCan’s capacity in designing and developing new sites that are climate resilient and low carbon, RioCan and Enwave Energy Corporation (“Enwave”) have established a strategic partnership. The partners will explore sustainable energy solutions and utilities to accelerate geothermal or district energy projects at certain of RioCan’s development projects. One of the first projects under this partnership is the approximately 1.3 million square foot mixed-use development project at RioCan Leaside Centre in Toronto. For this project, the partners will incorporate geothermal energy systems, an energy-efficient technology that uses far less energy and produces significantly less greenhouse gases than traditional HVAC systems.



Enwave is the leading district energy provider in North America, best known for operating the world-renowned deep lake water cooling system in Toronto, as well as a number of other district energy and geothermal systems. Enwave and RioCan have previously partnered in the development of the innovative district energy and energy storage system at The Well™. In addition to the Enwave projects, RioCan has also deployed geothermal technology at the two rental residential buildings in its Frontier community in Ottawa.

Electric Vehicle (“EV”) Charging stations – RioCan has partnered with a global EV Charging provider to install Level 3 EV charging stations at RioCan shopping centres across Canada. With 56 RioCan centres identified, 770 Level 3 EV chargers are anticipated to be installed and operational by 2026.



In addition, RioCan has engaged LeadingAhead Energy to deploy Level 2 EV chargers nationwide for 304 more chargers at 56 select RioCan properties by the end of 2025.

Solar Technology – RioCan has launched its solar panel program with a pilot installation at the Trust’s Lawrence Allen Centre (“LAC”) now in design and planning. The energy generated by this roof top solar system will be used directly by the property and any excess energy generated will provide additional savings through credits. Targeted for completion in 2023, this initial install is expected to generate almost 454,000 KWh of renewable electricity annually, providing electricity consumption savings of approximately 16%. Following this pilot, RioCan anticipates scaling solar panel installations across its portfolio at suitable sites.

Battery Storage – RioCan is currently in the final planning stages to install battery storage at Yonge Eglinton Centre (“YEC”), the 1.1 million square feet mixed-use complex in mid-town Toronto, where RioCan is head-quartered. This project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Storing energy in batteries is an efficient and sustainable way to use electricity captured during off-peak hours, when the energy grid is the cheapest and greenest, for use during peak hours. Battery storage helps to stabilize the flow of electricity for a more flexible and reliable grid and provides cost savings by avoiding peak hour pricing. Upon completion, battery stored energy at YEC is expected to generate approximately $2.5 million in savings based on the current electricity pricing curve.



