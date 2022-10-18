New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345732/?utm_source=GNW

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with

Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to

Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"

China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry

US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market

in the World

Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor

Technology

State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized

Asia

Russia and East Europe

Western and Central Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for

the Global Nuclear Power Industry

Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the

Global Energy Mix Declines

Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally

Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of

Sustainable Energy

Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear

Power Industry Woes

Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst

Short Term Issues and Challenges

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the

Near Term

Nuclear Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for

Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear

Power

Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers

Clean Electricity and Energy Independence

Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C

Scenario

Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological

Impact: The Debate Continues

Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor

Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion

Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants

Capacity Gains through Uprating

Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions

Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors

Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear

Power Generation

Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend

Traction to Market Growth

Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear

Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important

Growth Driver

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in

Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand

Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and

Production

Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation

Monitoring

Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global

Nuclear Power Capacity

Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium

Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry

Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy

through Nuclear Fission

Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and Mitigating Concerns

Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power

Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel

Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium

Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity

R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types

Other Notable Research Efforts

Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market

Prospects for Nuclear Power

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies,

Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks

Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power

Plants Worldwide

Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts

for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs

Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to

Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs

Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear

Fuel Disposal

Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants

Dearth of Skilled Manpower



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: USA Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: China Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Power Plant

and Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: France Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: UK Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear

Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Power

Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and

Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear

Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant

and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear

Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant

and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

