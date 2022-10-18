New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prescription Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345721/?utm_source=GNW
Global Prescription Drugs Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prescription Drugs estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Generics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$279.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Orphan Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $286 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Prescription Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$286 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$375.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$545.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$844.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
AbbVie, Inc.
Allergan PLC
Amgen, Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Bayer AG
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corporation
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis International AG
Novo Nordisk A/S
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi
Shire PLC
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Prescription Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
