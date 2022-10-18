Global Industrial Valves Market 2021-2030: Featuring Baker Hughes, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, Schlumberger & SMC

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Valves Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study examines the global market for industrial valves.



Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for shipments (at the manufactures' level), demand, imports, and exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms. Major product types and markets are also analyzed.



Demand by product is presented for:

Standard multiturn valves (gate and globe valves, check valves, and pinch and diaphragm valves)

Standard quarter-turn valves (also known as rotary valves), including ball valves, butterfly valves, and plug valves (or plug cocks)

Other standards - i.e., manually operated - valve products, including: Nuclear valves, which encompass hand-operated quarter turn, gate, globe, and check valves constructed of stainless steel or high alloy steel; various parts; a small percentage of automatic nuclear control valves and actuators Plumbing, heating, and cooling valves, which include a wide range of specialized designs, among the most common of which are anti-scald (or water mixing) bath and shower valves, and flush valves and flushometers Safety, relief, and combined safety-relief valves Steam traps (also called steam pressure reduction units), including mechanical (including an open top and inverted bucket traps, and float-and-lever traps); thermostatic; and thermodynamic (for example, disc and impulse traps) types Waterworks valves, including fire hydrants Miscellaneous valve designs, and separately sold manual valve actuators, bodies, and parts

Automatic control valves

Automatic regulator valves

Separately sold automatic valve actuators

Demand by the market is presented for:

Process manufacturing, including petroleum refining; chemicals; pulp and paper; food and beverage; and other process manufacturing, such as primary metals, rubber and plastics, textiles, and stone, clay, and glass products

Water infrastructure, including desalination plants

Building construction, including in boilers and HVAC, energy lines, fire protection, floor and roof drains, and plumbing and irrigation

Oil and gas, including both upstream and midstream segments of the industry

Electricity generation, including privately and publicly owned facilities that produce electric power through various processes for residential, commercial, and industrial use such as regulated utilities, nonutility generators (NUGs), and electricity cogeneration operations of industrial plants

All other markets, including mining, shipbuilding, healthcare (excluding artificial heart valves), household and commercial appliances, natural gas utilities, railroad equipment, semiconductors and other discrete parts, and truck tank trailers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 General Trends

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Global Industrial Valves Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Production by Region

International Trade

Products Overview

Pricing Trends

Smart Valves & Building Automation

Legal & Regulatory Overview

Product Standards

Environmental Concerns

Remanufactured Valves

4. Standard Valves

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Product Overview

Multiturn Valves

Product Description

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Quarterturn Valves

Product Description

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Other Standard Valves

Scope & Product Description

Regional & Product Trends

Waterworks Valves

Plumbing & HVAC Valves

All Other Standard Valves

Suppliers

5. Automatic Valves

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Product Overview

Control Valves

Product Description

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Regulator Valves

Product Description

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Automatic Actuators

Product Description

Regional Trends

Suppliers

6. Markets

Demand by Market

Process Manufacturing

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Demand by Market Sector

Suppliers

Water Infrastructure

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Building Construction

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Oil & Gas

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Electricity Generation

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Suppliers

Other Markets

Scope & Market Size

Regional Trends

Suppliers

7. North America

8. Central & South America

9. Western Europe

10. Eastern Europe

11. Asia/Pacific

12. Africa/Mideast

13. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Marketing & Distribution

List of Industry Participants

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Baker Hughes

Danfoss

Emerson Electric

Schlumberger

SMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phykhf