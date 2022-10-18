New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoelectronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345590/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Nanoelectronics Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanoelectronics estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Nanotubes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.9% CAGR and reach US$100.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Graphene segment is readjusted to a revised 20% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR
The Nanoelectronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Nanofibers Segment to Record 14.8% CAGR
In the global Nanofibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Buhler AG
Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Koninklijke Philips NV
Robert Bosch GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345590/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Nanoelectronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Nanotubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon Nanotubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Nanotubes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Graphene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Graphene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nanofibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanosilver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Nanosilver by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanosilver by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Nanoelectronics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Nanotubes,
Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon
Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Nanotubes,
Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Nanotubes,
Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon
Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon
Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon
Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Nanotubes,
Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Nanotubes,
Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom,
Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile,
Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanoelectronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon
Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile,
Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanoelectronics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene,
Nanofibers, Nanosilver and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
Type - Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Nanoelectronics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanosilver and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile,
Telecom, Aerospace and Electronics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanoelectronics by
End-Use - Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Nanoelectronics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare, Automobile, Telecom, Aerospace and
Electronics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345590/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Nanoelectronics Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoelectronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345590/?utm_source=GNW