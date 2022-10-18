Pharmaceuticals Market to Hit Sales of $14068.6 Billion by 2028 | Pharma Companies Invests Over $255 Billion in R&D Activities by 2026

Westford, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With ever-growing patient populations and advances in medical technology, the pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a moderate pace through 2028. However, growth is not uniform across all segments of the industry--in fact, new product launches and blockbuster drug approvals are more common in the blockbuster drugs category than anywhere else.

The pharmaceuticals market is one that is experiencing significant growth. This growth is due to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals from both individuals and businesses. Healthcare providers are increasingly looking for new and more effective treatments options, which has driven the demand for pharmaceuticals. Additionally, technological advances have made it possible to find new and improved treatments for a variety of diseases. This has led to an increase in the number of people using pharmaceuticals.

Another factor driving the growth of the pharmaceuticals market is the increased awareness of various diseases. Many people now know about conditions such as cancer and diabetes, which means that they are more likely to seek out treatment options if they develop those diseases. Furthermore, many people now have insurance policies that cover prescription drug costs, which is contributing to increased demand for pharmaceuticals.

Overall, the pharmaceuticals market is experiencing strong growth due to increasing demand from individuals and businesses as well as technological advances making it possible to find new and improved treatments for a variety of diseases.

High Drug Development Cost to Challenge Growth of Global Pharmaceuticals Market

The pharmaceuticals sector is slowly but surely starting to face some challenges. The rising cost of drug development is one such threat. On average, drug companies are now spending an estimated $212 billion annually on research and development (R&D), which is expected to surpass $255 billion by 2026. However, this figure is growing at a slower pace than the rate at which prescription drugs are becoming available on the market. This means that Pfizer, Merck & Co., and other top pharmaceutical companies are facing increasing expenses while their productions are not matching customer demand.



This issue has led to stricter regulations from health regulators around the world. For example, in Europe, manufacturers in the pharmaceuticals market must demonstrate that new medicines have no negative side effects before they can be sold there. Recently, India imposed stringent rules requiring all drugs to have proven safety and efficacy before they can be marketed there. Globally, product recalls totaling $1 billion were announced by manufacturers last year due to concerns about SSRI antidepressants like Prozac (fluoxetine), Seroquel (quetiapine), Paxil (paroxetine) and Zoloft (sertraline).

To stay ahead of the competition and maintain market share, pharma firms must continue to innovate and develop new products across global pharmaceuticals market. It's also important for companies to keep up with changing consumer preferences. For instance, as more people turn to natural remedies in lieu of prescription drugs, manufacturers must diversify their product lines to accommodate this growing demand.

SkyQuest Analysis of Pharmaceutical Market

In terms of product categories, the largest segment of the of the global pharmaceuticals market is expected to be biopharmaceuticals (the drugs that are derived from living organisms), followed by vaccines. These two product types are forecast to account for 44% and 30%, respectively, of all sales in 2022. Biologics (medications that combine biological agents with other ingredients) are also projected to be very lucrative over the next decade: they are estimated to account for 15% of total sales by the end of 2022.

Clearly, drug development is one of the main drivers of revenue growth for pharmaceutical companies. However, there are other important aspects to consider when it comes to profitability and sustainability. For example, it is important to note that patent expirations are starting to have a significant impact on revenue growth of the pharmaceuticals market as companies scramble to develop replacements. Additionally, e-commerce is increasingly becoming a major player in the pharma market, with sales increasing at a CAGR of 20.1%. As such, it is important for companies to keep up with changes in consumer behavior and innovate their products accordingly.

China Exports over 75% of Global API

China is the largest manufactures and exporter of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) in the world. In 2021, China exported over $100 billion worth of API, accounting for more than 40% of the global total. United States followed China as the second-largest destination for API exports. India imports almost 70% of its API need from China each year. In terms of export value, China's dominance has not diminished over time: between 2016 and 2021, China's exports grew by 8.5%, while the US exports grew by only 2%.

Not surprisingly, many of China's top suppliers in the pharmaceuticals market are domestic companies that have developed strong concentrations in specific products or segments of the market. Among these producers are Guangdong-based Tianjin Blitz Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hengtai Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinde Biotech Corp., and Wuhan Sanhu Bioengineering Industry Co., Ltd.; each produces APIs for a range of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Largely owing to Chinese firms' dominant positions in certain product markets, price competition has become fierce among them, exerting a downward pressure on prices worldwide.

This phenomenon in the pharmaceuticals market has been particularly pronounced in the API sector, where annual inflation rates have ranged from 2% to 10%. China's dominance in API production is mainly due to its consistent investment in R&D and manufacturing facilities. The country has been able to develop leading-edge technology and improve efficiency across its API production network. This strong foundation has enabled China to emerge as a major player on the global scene.

Top Players in Global Pharmaceuticals Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer (New York, U.S.)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

