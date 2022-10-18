New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345577/?utm_source=GNW
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopharmaceuticals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
AbbVie, Inc.
Amgen, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis International AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
UCB SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prescription by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Prescription by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Prescription by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over-the-Counter (OTC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Over-the-Counter (OTC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Over-the-Counter (OTC)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type -
Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Molecule Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals and
Biopharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel -
Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rheumatoid
Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Prescription and
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Prescription and Over-the-Counter
(OTC) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
