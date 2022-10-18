Display Controller Market to Touch Valuation of $56.13 Billion by 2028 | NVIDIA and AMD are Enjoying King’s Position in Market

Westford, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Display controller market has been witnessing high demand as graphics cards have become increasingly powerful and affordable. With more people using devices such as laptops, tablets and phones that have larger screens, the need for a good display controller has only increased. There are many different brands of display controllers available on the market. Some common features of a good display controller include HDCP support, ability to handle multiple resolutions and a wide selection of input and output ports.

The demand for display controller market or graphics card has been growing rapidly in recent years, as the popularity of 4K Ultra HD displays have increased. Display controller hardware is used to create realistic images on monitors and other screens. Graphics cards are used to render 3D images and video on computer monitors and other devices. These products are widely used in a variety of industries, including gaming, multimedia, automotive, and industrial applications.

Display controllers are also important components in smart TVs and other digital devices. Smart TVs are designed to provide users with a wide range of features and content that can be accessed through the use of a remote control. Many smart TV brands in the global display controller market now offer models that include a display controller that supports 4K Ultra HD playback. This means that users can watch high-quality content from streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Graphics cards are often selected based on their performance specifications. For example, some graphics cards are designed to deliver high frame rates when playing video games or editing videos. Others are better suited for rendering 3D images or displaying high-quality images on the screen of a desktop computer or laptop computer.

The growing demand for display controller market is being met by suppliers of all types, sizes and price points. This has resulted in a wide variety of options available to purchasers, as well as increased competition. The most popular display controllers used in modern applications are AMLCD/TFT displays. They are becoming more common for two primary reasons: the increasing popularity of tablets and smartphones, and their low cost.

SkyQuest Analysis Says Data Center to Play Key Role in Display Controller Market

GPU manufacturers are working hard to keep up with challenges posed by the new AMD Polaris GPU architecture and Nvidia's Pascal. As a result, there has been an increase in graphics card prices and ASUS has already confirmed that their Republic of Gamers series will feature AMD GPUs exclusively.

According to market research firm SkyQuest, the worldwide display controller market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.68% through 2028. This upward trend is driven by rising demand from gamers and data center professionals for more powerful graphics cards. According to our study, data center professionals will account for the largest share of demand until the end of the forecast period, as they look for faster processing speeds for deep learning and other AI-related workloads.

Our study reports on the global display controller market that Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) performance continues to be the single most important factor influencing graphics card purchase decisions for gamers and data center professionals. The company forecasts that GPU performance will continue to be the key differentiator between competing products throughout the next several years.

Graphics cards or display controller with better performance offer users a better gaming experience and Scientists using CUDA or other parallelized applications need enough cores on their GPUs so they can run multiple scientific calculations at once without slowing down the system too much. In order to meet these demands, SkyQuest forecasts that both NVIDIA and AMD will focus on increasing core count on their upcoming GPUs while also continuing developing technologies such as Variable Rate Shaders (VRS) which allow them to deliver higher framerates.

AMD and NVIDIA to Continue Enjoying Undisturbed Dominance Over Global Display Controller Market

GPUs have revolutionized gaming by increasing the graphical fidelity of games and opening up new worlds of creative possibilities for software developers. However, NVIDIA's share in the global display controller market has been challenged by AMD (NYSE: AMD) over the past few years. While NVIDIA has maintained its lead in the gaming market, AMD's recent gains make it a more interesting investment for investors.

Among all the major graphic card manufacturers, NVIDIA dominates with over 70% market share in GPU domain. Today, NVIDIA Corporation (Nvidia) is the world's largest developer and manufacturer of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used in various devices such as PCs, workstations, servers, gaming consoles, embeddable processors and mobile phones.

The company offers multiple products that target different market segments in the global display controller market. This is primarily because they are able to provide better performance than their competitors at a lower price point. NVidia’s success has been helped by their aggressive marketing tactics and their ability to continue to release new product lines (such as Jetson TX2) that offer enhancements in different areas such as AI or autonomous driving.

It offers licensing solutions for its technologies to device manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Dell Inc., HP Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Toshiba Corp., Microsoft Corporation etc.

One key driver of NVIDIA's success in the global display controller market has been its strategy to diversify its product lines beyond traditional GPUs to include ASICs7 and FPGAs8. This strategy has proven successful as customers are increasingly looking to outsource specific workloads or embed GPUs into their own silicon products9. For example, Nvidia has partnered with several technology providers such as Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)10, Boeing Co., Ltd.11 and Foxconn Technology Group12 to embed GeForce GTX GPUs into their own SoCs13. In addition to gaining a strategic advantage through this embedded business model, these partnerships also create customer loyalty and encourage wider adoption14.

Meanwhile, AMD has seen its market share grow from 12% in 2010 to 20% today. This growth of the company in the global display controller market has been attributable to their focus on creating graphics chips for laptop and desktop PCs - areas where AMD had always been dominant prior to Nvidia's rise in the past few years. However, AMD faces some challenges including competition from Intel which still holds a majority of the server processor market, as well as Nvidia's continued dominance in the gaming laptop and desktop PC markets.

Top Players in Global Display Controller Market

NVIDIA

AMD

Intel

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation

Intersil Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

