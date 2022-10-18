Claes Nycander elected as new Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva

English Lithuanian

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – ‘Telia Lietuva‘ or ‚the Company‘) to substitute Douglas Lubbe, who resigned from position of the Chair of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee as of 14 October 2022, has elected member of the Board, Claes Nycander, as new Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva.



Claes Nycander, as representative of the largest shareholder of Telia Lietuva, Telia Company AB, that holds 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, to the Board of Telia Lietuva for the first time was elected on 29 April 2014 and afterwards four times re-elected for new terms of the Board.



Claes Nycander is Vice President and Head of Chief Operating Officer Office & LED (Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark) Management at Common Products and Services (CPS) at Telia Company AB (Sweden). He is also member or Chair of number of the Boards and the Supervisory Councils of Telia Company Group related entities.



Being elected to the position of the Chair of the Board, Claes Nycander has resigned from the position of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva but will remain member of this committee. Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, a member of the Board, was elected as new member and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee.



Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, as representative of Telia Company AB, to the Board of Telia Lietuva for the first time was elected on 28 April 2018 and then two times re-elected for new terms of the Board. He is the Chief Legal Counsel of Telia Asset Management unit at Telia Company AB., and member or the Chair of a few Boards of Telia Company Group related entities.



The election of new member of the Board in substitution of the resigned member of the Board, Douglas Lubbe, will not be organized till the end of the current term of this Board. The current term of the Company’s Board terminates on 27 April 2023 and currently it consists of 5 members of the Board.



