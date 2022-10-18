Automox Named “Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022

Boulder, Colo, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market, announced that it has selected Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, as winner of the “Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The award announcement coincided with G2’s release of its Fall 2022 Grid® Report, in which Automox ranked as a Leader in Patch Management.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Endpoint Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

The Automox solution reduces costs by automating patching, device configuration, and vulnerability remediation – giving IT teams unparalleled visibility and control to best manage modern IT environments. The platform’s powerful automation capabilities are what set it apart from other contenders in this year’s pool of nominees.

“We set out to build a platform that removes the need for multiple-point solutions and empowers ITOps to effortlessly manage and secure endpoints – regardless of location, operating system, or environment,” said Tim Lucas, CEO of Automox. “With Automox, security and IT teams are ultimately able to act faster and with greater confidence by automating many critical, time-consuming tasks to reduce costs and deliver better security outcomes. We love seeing the market embrace our product and it’s a true honor to bring home this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. ”

Automox's single-agent solution can query devices, collect insights, and find and fix issues at scale. It is fully automatable, helping businesses reduce the growing burden on their IT teams. Data collection is continuous and cloud-based, so teams can quickly and easily access data that is current and actionable.

Automox's platform also offers rapid deployment, requires zero hardware or VPNs, and enables real-time visibility and control over diverse and shifting environments. The company is uniquely positioned to take on legacy on-premises and cloud-hosted tools that lack the agility to meet the needs of a distributed workforce.

“Slow, outdated, and often fragmented security and management tools that have defined an era of endpoint security are incredibly inadequate and raise a company's Total Cost of Ownership. Security and IT teams need a faster, more automated method for addressing the constant flow of vulnerabilities as a single, collaborative force,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Automox’s cloud-native solution delivers a breakthrough new approach to modernizing IT operations for optimized security and business outcomes, combining individual endpoint management modules into an extensible automation framework. We offer a hearty congratulations to Automox for being our pick for the ‘Endpoint Security Solution Provider of the Year’ award in 2022.”

The benefits of Automox's technology have translated to industry-leading growth and momentum. The company has over 3,200 active customers across 30 countries.

