SADA Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Contact Center AI Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced it is officially a delivery partner for Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI Platform. As a delivery partner, SADA will offer and deploy Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered cloud contact center solution globally.



Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution suite provides a unified and intelligent technology experience for contact centers. Furthermore, CCAI is powered by Conversational AI throughout to deliver a modern, innovative CX technology in the market. The CCAI platform invites qualified third parties to apply to become certified to provide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) implementation directly to end customers.

“Our close partnership with SADA ensures the quick deployment of Google Cloud's Contact Center AI Platform, which equates to a faster time to value for our customers,” said Yariv Adan, Director of CCAI Product Management, Google Cloud. “With SADA as a CCAI delivery partner, customers will have greater access to a partner that can help them implement and start leveraging CCAI technology in their contact centers with speed and at cloud scale."

As a delivery partner for Google Cloud’s CCAI platform, SADA helps customers save money with AI and automation such as customer self-service with Google Cloud Dialogflow and live agent support with Google Cloud Agent Assist. SADA also reduces deployment time and complexity by offering this installation-free contact center as a service, running on Google Cloud’s powerful and secure infrastructure.

“As a Google Cloud Partner of the Year five-years running, we pride ourselves on delivering the best Google Cloud implementation experience to our customers,” said Chad Johnson, Director, Emerging Solutions at SADA. “I am excited to help our clients improve customer experience and operational efficiency by implementing this modern, Google Cloud-based contact center platform. Contact Center AI Platform offers all the omnichannel support features our clients are asking for right out of the box.”

SADA offers a wide range of services including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. With five Google Cloud Specializations, SADA has demonstrated expertise across the entire Google Cloud portfolio of products, delivering on customer success for some of the largest enterprise brands and public sector clients, including Colgate-Palmolive, Digital Turbine, Cambridge Health Alliance, Papa John’s, Madhive, Neustar, Sony Pictures Imageworks, the State of Arizona, and WeWork.

To learn more about the Contact Center AI Platform visit https://cloud.google.com/solutions/contact-center-ai-platform.

Resources

Learn more about SADA’s services

Follow SADA on LinkedIn and Twitter

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.