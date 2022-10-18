Urine Test Strips Market is Prospering at USD 879 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors

GLASGOW, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database, titled “ Urine Test Strips Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. A careful and transparent research studies conducted by a team of experts in their own domain gets this global Urine Test Strips market research report done efficiently. Best practice models and research methodologies are implemented in this report to give a comprehensive market analysis with accurate market segmentation and insights. This Urine Test Strips report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations. This Urine Test Strips market research report is structured by conducting a systematic, objective, and exhaustive study of the details related to several subjects in the field of marketing.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the urine test strips market which was USD 642.27 million in 2021, would speed up to USD 879 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

A urine test strip is a plastic strip to which pads soaked with chemicals are attached serves as a urine reagent strip or dipstick. The chemicals in the pads show whether or not particular compounds are present in the urine. A urine test strip or dipstick is a basic diagnostic tool used to determine the pathological changes in a patient's urine in standard urinalysis.

A urine test strip, also known as a dipstick which is used to identify pathological alterations in a patient's urine. Up to 10 distinct chemical pads or reagents may be present in a typical urine test strip, which reacts (changes colour) when submerged in and then removed from a urine sample. Even though certain tests require more time, the test can frequently be read in as little as 60 to 120 seconds after dipping. The initial step in the diagnosis of a wide variety of disorders is routine urine testing with multiparameter strips. Proteins, glucose, ketones, haemoglobin, bilirubin, urobilinogen, acetone, nitrite, leucocytes, and pH are all tested for throughout the analysis.

Opportunities for Players:

The urine test strips market's growth is fuelled during the forecast period as a result of technological advancement along with support of government in various healthcare sectors. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the urine test strips market growth

Some of the major players operating in the Urine Test Strips market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

ARKRAY, Inc (Japan)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

TaiDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

ChilternMediCare (U.K.)

LifeAssay Diagnostics (South Africa)

Teco Diagnostics (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Roche Accu-Chek Instant was launched to the UK pharma market with a favourable reimbursement pricing decision of Euro 7.50 for 50 test strips. The introduction of such a technologically advanced product into the market by major industry players is anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

In May 2020, Around 11 million Canadians will have diabetes or prediabetes. The number of continuous glucose monitoring devices marketed is likely to increase as more diabetic people use insulin pumps to treat their condition, according to trends.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Urine Test Strips Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Urine Test Strips Market

Modernization of the healthcare and life science sectors

Governments in developing nations are investing heavily in the modernization of the healthcare and life science sectors, which is projected to enhance access to healthcare and create significant opportunity in the market. Additionally, increased focus on making investments in developing nations to expand their businesses is anticipated to grow the market over the coming years and provide substantial opportunities for major market participants.

New diagnostic technologies

Infectious disease identification is aided by new diagnostic technologies. New diagnostic tests have an impact on epidemiological monitoring, clinical trial enrolment facilitation, antibiotic stewardship, and infection control. Therefore, it is projected that a rise in the use of urine test strips will propel the market.

Rising urethral infections

Women experience urinary tract infections more frequently than males, due to the shorter urethras. According to the Urology Care Foundation, 8.1 million medical visits related to UTI were reported, and about 12% of men and 60% of women would get a UTI once in their lives. As a result, the market is projected to grow as more people have urethral tract infections.

Key Industry Segmentation: Urine Test Strips Market

The urine test strips industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, function and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Protein Testing

Haemoglobin

Myoglobin Testing

Glucose Testing

Testing Nitrites Testing

Others

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Pregnancy Test

By Function

Visual Test Strips

Automated Test Strips

By End User

Institutes

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Consumers

Regional Analysis/Insights: Urine Test Strips Market

The countries covered in the urine test strips market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the urine test strips market due to the rising occurrences of diabetes along with prevalence of various manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising occurrences of obesity and diabetes.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Urine Test Strips Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Urine Test Strips Market , By Type Global Urine Test Strips Market, By Application Global Urine Test Strips Market, By Function Global Urine Test Strips Market, By End User Global Urine Test Strips Market, By Region Global Urine Test Strips Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

