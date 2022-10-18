Fountainhead Hires Commercial Loan Specialist

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountainhead – one of only 14 Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nonbank commercial lending firms specializing in providing growth financing to small businesses across the nation – welcomes its newest Commercial Loan Specialist, Elle Merkley. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Merkley will help America’s businesses secure the financing they need to grow and succeed with Fountainhead’s specialized SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loan programs.



Throughout Merkley’s 19 years of professional, commercial lending experience, she has worked with national banks, regional banks, community banks, nonbank lenders, certified development companies and fintechs to achieve multi-millions in funding for commercial borrowers nationwide. Passionate about helping others, Merkley effectively communicates, provides guidance and builds strong relationships with small business borrowers so that they feel taken care of and valued.

“Elle’s attention to detail, problem-solving skills and driven personality are a huge asset to our diverse and experienced team,” said Fountainhead CEO, Chris Hurn. “Her expertise will help Fountainhead stay true to our core tenants of speed, service, specialization and sincerity as we guide America’s small businesses on their path to success.”

“One of my grand joys is helping businesses secure the business loans they need,” said Merkley. “Together with the Fountainhead team, I’ll strive to make securing financing as efficient and simple as possible for our borrowers and referral sources. Business owners can focus on running their businesses and confidently trust us to be there for them to deliver the funding they need.”

About Fountainhead

Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the second largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $28 billion in total projects over their careers and have a collective 386 years of SBA lending experience, making them one of the most proficient teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

