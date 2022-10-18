CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Strengthens its Advisory Board with the Addition of Veteran Technology Growth Expert to Coordinate Product Launch and Delivery Services of its Proprietary MFA Platform

Sarasota, FL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") ( CLOQ ), a global provider of custom multi-factor authentication and authorization security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of growth expert Cary Strange to its advisory board.



As we round out our team of industry experts, CyberloQ welcomes Mr. Cary Strange to its board of advisors. Chris Jackson states, “Cary brings a seasoned career within the payments industry and his credentials speak for themselves. Our timing couldn’t be better as we have received tremendous response from the announcement of our collaborative partnership with Pannovate. The Pannovate partnership has generated tremendous interest from around the world, in multiple verticals, such as banking, MFA/security, and fintech, just to name a few. We are quite excited that Cary will help us drive success through Pannovate and other strategic channels.”

Strange has held senior executive positions at industry leaders such as QRails, Insperity, Brinks Money, and PEX Card. He has helped many of these organizations build out their revenue operations including strategy, product alignment, sales, marketing, and business development. Strange adds, “I am looking forward to contributing to the success of CyberloQ. According to the 2022 AFP report, 71% of businesses are victims of a payment fraud attempt. Mastercard also reported that there was over $28B in card fraud in 2020 alone. CyberloQ’s solutions can help detect and mitigate much of this fraud well before it happens.”



About CyberloQ

CyberloQ is a leading provider of custom multi-factor authentication (MFA) and authorization protocol solutions. Through its intuitive API-based proprietary platform, CyberloQ combines geofencing, AI, and other MFA technologies, to allow companies to efficiently integrate these into their existing technology infrastructure.



Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.” “Forward-looking statements” are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors, and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company’s public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investor research and/or independent decision-making.