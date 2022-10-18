VizyPay Announces Partnership with Shoreline Credit Union

WAUKEE, Iowa, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning payment processing fintech focused on rural America, today announces a strategic partnership with Wisconsin-based Shoreline Credit Union . United by a shared mission to guide Wisconsin’s small businesses to success, this collaboration provides Shoreline Credit Union members with even more access to VizyPay’s line up of simple, affordable and money-saving payments solutions.



Through the partnership, Shoreline Credit Union will refer its commercial members to VizyPay for specialized payments solutions, excellent customer service and robust, easy to integrate technology. From there, VizyPay’s tailored options – like the award-winning Cash Discount Program , available for a low month-to-month subscription – make effective payments solutions a reality for mom-and-pop shops.

“We’re excited to expand our reach in the Midwest and bring simple yet powerful solutions to small businesses left behind by industry giants,” VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab said. “Partnering with Shoreline Credit Union will combine their knowledge of the financial services needed to run a small business and VizyPay’s programs, technology and support, to provide the best options for small business owners.”

“Just like VizyPay, we advocate for transparency in the financial services industry and have no maintenance fees on our checking and savings accounts,” Shoreline Credit Union CEO Nathan Grossenbach said. “This partnership does more than benefit our companies, it improves payments options for small businesses across the state of Wisconsin.”

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About Shoreline Credit Union

For over 80 years, Shoreline Credit Union has served as a member-owned, non-profit financial cooperative. With headquarters in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, it has approximately 8,000 members in nine counties — Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Door, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan.